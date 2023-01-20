Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whopam.com
Salvation Army celebrates successful holiday season fundraising
The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is celebrating a successful fundraising winter season and is preparing for the needs of the community to come with the new year. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Monday and says that thanks to the generosity of the community, whether that was through the Red Kettle campaign or direct donations, they raised $92,000 during the holiday season.
Christian County has 4 residents in regional leadership group
Four residents of Christian County have been selected for the first class of Leadership West Kentucky, a regional development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance. They are:. Martha Argot, United Southern Bank. Ruth Lynch, retired from Christian County Public Schools. Josh Ryan, Planter Bank. DeeAnna Sova, director...
clarksvillenow.com
Gateway Chamber Orchestra celebrates Maestros Magical Moonlight | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE TN) – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra hosted its Maestros Magical Moonlight Friday at the Franklin Room at F&M Bank. Summer Fuchs, interim executive director of GCO, said because of COVID-19 this was the first time the annual event had taken place since 2019. “We do this...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Autumn Bell Ring Presentation
Christian County High School officially presented grad Autumn Bell with her state championship ring between the 3rd and 4th quarters of Saturday night’s game between Christian County and Hopkinsville. Bell won the state triple jump back in the spring of 2022 at the state track meet. Check out these pics from the presentation.
whvoradio.com
Hoptown This Morning with Eddie Owen and Kim Allen – Weekdays 6am-9am
Eddie Owen is a Hopkinsville native and started on the radio exactly one week after graduating high school. He attended UK where he majored in broadcasting. Now after 40+ years of radio and television experience, he is the co-host of Hoptown This Morning on 96.5FM and 1480AM with Ann Petrie and also holds down 9 AM – Noon on WKDZ.
whopam.com
Two veterans celebrate graduation from Veteran’s Treatment Court
Two veterans are celebrating their accomplishment and graduation from the Christian County Veteran’s Treatment Court program. During a graduation ceremony Monday, Judge Foster Cotthoff congratulated both Randall Johnson and Charles Clary on their completion of the multi-month treatment program, saying that’s no small feat and they should be proud of what they have done.
WTVQ
UPDATE: Video of Breonna Taylor raid allegedly played at Bowling Green restaurant
UPDATE: (1/21/2023) We told you last week about how Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a speaking event held by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky, due to another speaker set to attend. That speaker is former Louisville metro police officer Jonathan Mattingly, who was one...
arizonasuntimes.com
Liberal Professor at Western Kentucky University Fired after Protesting His School’s DEI Dogma
Former Western Kentucky University English instructor Ryan Hall said he was fired after canceling his classes in protest of his school’s political bias to embrace and enforce diversity, equity and inclusion above free speech and academic freedom and discourse. Hall, who describes himself as a liberal who has never...
whopam.com
Todd County to host pop-up drivers license/REAL ID center Feb. 22
Todd County residents needing to renew their driver’s license or obtain a REAL ID can do so one day next month without having to drive to Hopkinsville. Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield says a ‘pop up event’ will be February 22 in the Todd County Courthouse on East Washington Street and registration will begin on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet website February 8.
14news.com
Family of man killed in Muhlenberg Co. tank explosion speaks out
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The family of the man killed in an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County are sharing their experiences from this past week. Brenton Elkins was the man who died in Monday’s explosion. His mother, Barbara, and sister, Crystal, spoke with 14 News on Sunday.
Clarksville man found guilty in parents’ murder
William "Roger" Campbell had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William "Bill" Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.
drugstorenews.com
Dollar General offers mobile health clinics at 3 middle Tennessee locations
Dollar General locations in Clarksville and Cumberland Furnace are offering health services by DocGo On-Demand. Dollar General is joining the fray of retailers that are moving into the health clinic space. The retailer shared that three stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic, preventative and urgent care services by DocGo On-Demand.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law
PRINCETON, KY - A missing pit bully puppy tortured, shot and left to die. Athena was eventually found and now, the owner and the Caldwell County Animal Shelter says the situation is just another example of ongoing pet abuse in the area. "They told me that she had been shot...
wkdzradio.com
Thorpe, Trigg School Board Observing Next Steps On Nickel Tax
Officials with the Trigg County Public Schools are adhering to a “wait-and-see” approach, following the delivery of a letter from County Clerk Carmen Finley — notifying the district of a local option petition, seeking a vote for the recallable nickel tax. Superintendent Bill Thorpe said nary an...
whopam.com
Lafayette continuing as incorporated town
Christian County’s smallest city has no intention of giving up its incorporated status anytime soon, despite recent reports it may happen against the town’s will. Department for Local Government spokesman Logan Fogle named Lafayette among nine Kentucky cities that could be dissolved in a Herald-Leader story. Some of the towns didn’t have a functioning government to accept COVID relief funds that were designated to each Kentucky municipality and at least some didn’t meet mandatory requirements of listing an address and phone number for their city hall.
WKRN
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory
Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
whopam.com
James “Jim” William Smith
(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday January 23rd at 1pm at New Work Fellowship Monday. Visitation will be Monday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Petition against Trigg nickel tax certified
Trigg County voters may get to decide on whether they want to support a nickel tax to increase bonding capacity for the school system to make capital project proposals in their buildings a reality. County Clerk Carmen Finley confirms to WHOP that a petition from a group of citizens was...
whopam.com
Judy Cansler
Funeral services Will be Monday, January 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. At Sinking Fork Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Turner Cemetery. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at the church.
