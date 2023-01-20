ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Salvation Army celebrates successful holiday season fundraising

The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is celebrating a successful fundraising winter season and is preparing for the needs of the community to come with the new year. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Monday and says that thanks to the generosity of the community, whether that was through the Red Kettle campaign or direct donations, they raised $92,000 during the holiday season.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Gateway Chamber Orchestra celebrates Maestros Magical Moonlight | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE TN) – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra hosted its Maestros Magical Moonlight Friday at the Franklin Room at F&M Bank. Summer Fuchs, interim executive director of GCO, said because of COVID-19 this was the first time the annual event had taken place since 2019. “We do this...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
PHOTOS – Autumn Bell Ring Presentation

Christian County High School officially presented grad Autumn Bell with her state championship ring between the 3rd and 4th quarters of Saturday night’s game between Christian County and Hopkinsville. Bell won the state triple jump back in the spring of 2022 at the state track meet. Check out these pics from the presentation.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown This Morning with Eddie Owen and Kim Allen – Weekdays 6am-9am

Eddie Owen is a Hopkinsville native and started on the radio exactly one week after graduating high school. He attended UK where he majored in broadcasting. Now after 40+ years of radio and television experience, he is the co-host of Hoptown This Morning on 96.5FM and 1480AM with Ann Petrie and also holds down 9 AM – Noon on WKDZ.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Two veterans celebrate graduation from Veteran’s Treatment Court

Two veterans are celebrating their accomplishment and graduation from the Christian County Veteran’s Treatment Court program. During a graduation ceremony Monday, Judge Foster Cotthoff congratulated both Randall Johnson and Charles Clary on their completion of the multi-month treatment program, saying that’s no small feat and they should be proud of what they have done.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Todd County to host pop-up drivers license/REAL ID center Feb. 22

Todd County residents needing to renew their driver’s license or obtain a REAL ID can do so one day next month without having to drive to Hopkinsville. Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield says a ‘pop up event’ will be February 22 in the Todd County Courthouse on East Washington Street and registration will begin on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet website February 8.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Dollar General offers mobile health clinics at 3 middle Tennessee locations

Dollar General locations in Clarksville and Cumberland Furnace are offering health services by DocGo On-Demand. Dollar General is joining the fray of retailers that are moving into the health clinic space. The retailer shared that three stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic, preventative and urgent care services by DocGo On-Demand.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Thorpe, Trigg School Board Observing Next Steps On Nickel Tax

Officials with the Trigg County Public Schools are adhering to a “wait-and-see” approach, following the delivery of a letter from County Clerk Carmen Finley — notifying the district of a local option petition, seeking a vote for the recallable nickel tax. Superintendent Bill Thorpe said nary an...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Lafayette continuing as incorporated town

Christian County’s smallest city has no intention of giving up its incorporated status anytime soon, despite recent reports it may happen against the town’s will. Department for Local Government spokesman Logan Fogle named Lafayette among nine Kentucky cities that could be dissolved in a Herald-Leader story. Some of the towns didn’t have a functioning government to accept COVID relief funds that were designated to each Kentucky municipality and at least some didn’t meet mandatory requirements of listing an address and phone number for their city hall.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory

Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
James “Jim” William Smith

(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday January 23rd at 1pm at New Work Fellowship Monday. Visitation will be Monday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Petition against Trigg nickel tax certified

Trigg County voters may get to decide on whether they want to support a nickel tax to increase bonding capacity for the school system to make capital project proposals in their buildings a reality. County Clerk Carmen Finley confirms to WHOP that a petition from a group of citizens was...
Judy Cansler

Funeral services Will be Monday, January 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. At Sinking Fork Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Turner Cemetery. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at the church.
CERULEAN, KY

