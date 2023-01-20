ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

KC Royals trade Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota Twins: MLB trade news

The Royals have made what could be perceived as their first big roster move of the offseason by trading center fielder Michael A. Taylor to the Minnesota Twins. In return, the Royals are receiving minor-league left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-hander Steven Cruz. Cruz, 23, was ranked 28th in the Twins’ farm system per MLB Pipeline.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

What New York Mets are Getting in Kodai Senga

The Mets dished out a five-year, $75 million deal to Japanese phenom, Kodai Senga, in December, slating him in as the No. 3 starter in their rotation for this upcoming season. So what are they getting in the soon-to-be 30-year-old hard-throwing righty?. “He’s a guy, who just continues to get...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy