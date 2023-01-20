Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
KC Royals trade Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota Twins: MLB trade news
The Royals have made what could be perceived as their first big roster move of the offseason by trading center fielder Michael A. Taylor to the Minnesota Twins. In return, the Royals are receiving minor-league left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-hander Steven Cruz. Cruz, 23, was ranked 28th in the Twins’ farm system per MLB Pipeline.

Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Reached Out to Miguel Rojas Following Latter’s Trade
With the loss of Justin Turner and Trea Turner, Rojas is a valuable addition to the Dodgers and capable of bringing depth and experience. The veteran held a strong leadership position with the Miami Marlins and is hoping to provide the same role in Los Angeles. The infielder is expected...

What New York Mets are Getting in Kodai Senga
The Mets dished out a five-year, $75 million deal to Japanese phenom, Kodai Senga, in December, slating him in as the No. 3 starter in their rotation for this upcoming season. So what are they getting in the soon-to-be 30-year-old hard-throwing righty?. “He’s a guy, who just continues to get...
