Oklahoma City, OK

Wichita Eagle

Willie Green Comments On Possible Changes

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans were battling for first place in the Western Conference just weeks ago. Now after three straight losses to the two Florida-based teams, they are in fourth place and sliding out of any postseason home-court advantage. Willie Green was straightforward after the first loss to the Miami Heat, saying changes needed to be made.
FLORIDA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: Common Theme Emerging In College Choices Of LeBron James Son Bronny

LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., the son of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James, appears to be narrowing down his college choices. Bronny, a 6'3" senior point guard at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, projects as a late first-round or early second-round prospect in the league, and as such may be more amenable to NCAA seasoning than his father was.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Report: LA Clippers Not Trading Kawhi Leonard

The LA Clippers have recently always made a move at the trade deadline. Whether it's trading Blake Griffin, Tobias Harris, or acquiring Marcus Morris, or Norman Powell, this team always does something. It's unknown what exactly the LA Clippers will do this deadline, but what they won't do seems to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Warriors’ Struggles

Over midway through the season, the Golden State Warriors are the Western Conference's 10th seed. Their 23-24 record has them tied with the OKC Thunder, a team many expected to compete for the top lottery odds. It has been a strange year for the defending champions, as they have been unable to break free from their battle with mediocrity.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz Game Preview

HORNETS - QUESTIONABLE: LaMelo Ball (L ankle, R wrist) DOUBTFUL: Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) OUT: Kelly Oubre (L Hand surgery). ROCKETS- OUT Kelly Olynyk (ankle) For just the second time this season, the Hornets have won two straight games. With a win tonight in Salt Lake City, it'll mark their longest winning streak of the year. Yes, it's been THAT bad for the bugs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Steph Curry Explains Why Warriors Are Blowing Fourth Quarter Leads

The Golden State Warriors have had many fourth quarter leads this season, but somehow still keep finding ways to lose. The team has had late fourth quarter leads against the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz, Charlotte, and most recently the Brooklyn Nets. Still, they lost all of those games. Steph Curry...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Yasir Rosemond Discusses Indiana’s Recent Surge, Previews Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana assistant coach Yasir Rosemond filled in for Mike Woodson on Monday night's "Inside Indiana Basketball" radio show alongside play-by-play broadcaster Don Fischer. Woodson was out of town attending a wake for Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics' 1981 championship team who is credited for scoring the league's first 3-point basket.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Kings: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers will conclude their road trip on Saturday night. After picking up four-straight wins, the Sixers will battle against the Sacramento Kings before heading back home for a break. Coming off of a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, the Sixers tipped off their road trip...
SACRAMENTO, CA

