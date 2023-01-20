Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Elon Musk justifies his ‘funding secured’ tweet with a bizarre real estate analogy
How do you know when a "handshake" deal is a done deal?. Elon Musk has an analogy for that. On the witness stand Monday as he defended his Tesla take-private tweets from 2018, Musk explained: If a bank tells you they'll support your desire to buy a house, and you then agree to buy a house, the bank will give you a mortgage as a matter of course. "You still do that paperwork to do the transaction, but the transaction will go through," he said in court at his fraud trial.
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Comments / 0