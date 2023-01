Joe Rogan wonders how Jon Jones will prepare for Ciryl Gane’s striking: He does a lot of ‘sh*t that’s very unusual’

For the first time in what will be nearly four years, Sage Northcutt will step into the cage for a fight. Northcutt (11-3) has been booked for a welterweight bout against Ahmed Mujtaba (10-2) at ONE Championship Fight Night 10 in May. Promotion officials announced the matchup Monday on the heels of an initial report from Sports Illustrated.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO