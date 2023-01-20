Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested In Crash That Killed Three From Southern's Human Jukebox
A man is in custody on suspicion of driving the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three members of the Human Jukebox Marching Band. Louisiana State Police say 63-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta was arrested on January 12 and faces three counts of negligent homicide. The three Southern University students were...
ktalnews.com
Child shot by sibling in Southwest Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young child in Huntington Park shot their sibling while playing with a firearm early Monday morning. Police say when they arrived on the scene on the 6400 block of Faust Dr., they found a 9-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to her arm and abdomen. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
19 injured in two separate Louisiana mass shootings
Law enforcement officials in Louisiana are investigating two separate mass shootings that happened in the state on Sunday. Neither of those shootings happened in New Orleans.
KSLA
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
KTEN.com
McKinney sisters safe; grandmother, father jailed
McKINNEY, Texas (KTEN) — Two McKinney sisters who had been the subject of an Amber Alert since early Friday are safe; their grandmother and father are in jail. McKinney police said 60-year-old Jame Burns was taken into custody in Richardson on Sunday evening. She is facing two felony counts of kidnapping along with child endangerment and drug charges.
ktalnews.com
21-year-old Shreveport man arrested after shooting his own car during dispute
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is under arrest after firing a gun multiple times from his vehicle around 2:40 a.m. on Monday morning. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a press release that deputies received a report of gunfire and were dispatched to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail at 2:43 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies found evidence of gunfire. They contacted all parties involved and notified the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
blackchronicle.com
California shooting: DFW police add security at LNY events
DALLAS — After a lethal capturing within the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any considerations about potential violence at native events. As of 12:12 p.m. Sunday, 5 departments have launched statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD) The...
MySanAntonio
Man sentenced 60 years for Texas police murder he didn't do
A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Texas police officer, even though he didn't pull the trigger. This January, Samuel Mayfield pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull who was actually shot by accomplice Dacion Steptoe, officials said.
irvingweekly.com
Irving Mom Catches Daycare Worker Harming Son on Livestream
Nataly Radwan, a working mom in Irving, is suing Little Dumplings Daycare located at 2510 Texas Dr, Irving, TX, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Radwan noticed her son was frequently returning from the daycare with unexplained injuries. Deciding to watch the daycare’s live stream, she was horrified by what she saw, according to the suit.
dallasexpress.com
One Dead, One Injured in Whataburger Shooting
One teen is dead and another is injured after gunfire erupted outside a Whataburger restaurant in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon, NBC DFW reported. Police said a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was critically wounded. The incident occurred close to the Fort Worth Independent School District’s R.L....
fox4news.com
2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
dallasexpress.com
Police Investigating Shooting on Expressway
A man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound while in his vehicle according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the victim, now identified as 33-year-old Khurram Ali, had been shot, police said. Dallas Fire and Rescue...
Pedestrian struck and killed in Garland Sunday night
A pedestrian has been struck and killed by traffic in Garland. Sunday evening, Garland police were called to the scene on Broadway Boulevard between Kingsley and Centerville.
ktalnews.com
Councilwoman Taylor asks public to turn in the Sugar Lane shooter(s)
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three children and five adults are recovering from gunshot wounds this evening after needless violence injured eight people in the 1600 block of Sugar Lane on Sunday afternoon. “Around 1400, which is 2:00 our time, we received calls about a shooting,” said Chief Wayne Smith...
Man killed in Dallas shooting; one of two suspects found at hospital, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a second possible suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night. Officer say the first suspect was found injured in a hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting call at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 9100 block...
ktalnews.com
Large fire razes home in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Natchitoches was destroyed when it caught fire early Monday morning. Just after 12:04 a.m. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and units from the Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 responded to a large house fire on the 2600 block of Johnson Chute Rd. Officials say when they arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.
