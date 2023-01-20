ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

WLUC

Travel Marquette launches winter pass

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents have extra incentive to get outside, thanks to a program by Travel Marquette. The Winter Adventure Rewards Pass is a new app launched by Travel Marquette. It gives people points for visiting local trails, attractions, or recreation complexes and tracking those visits...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Advocates of abortion access march accross Houghton bridge

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Advocates of abortion access marched across a Houghton County bridge Sunday. Around 30 people took to the streets to show support for abortion access. The group started at Bridgeview Park in Houghton and walked across the Portage Canal Lift Bridge into Hancock. It was comprised of members from various women-based activism groups in Houghton, Hancock area.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Hancock Planning Commission hears public comments on proposed solar & wind ordinance

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock City Planning Commission held a public hearing Monday evening about its proposed solar and wind ordinance. The ordinance’s draft outlines requirements for the installation and decommissioning of solar and wind energy systems. This includes using colors and landscaping that will help it blend into the existing environment.
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

Huskie’s Isabella Lenz hits game winner to beat the #4 Lakers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Isabella Lenz became a Houghton hero Saturday after she hit the game-winning jumper as time expired, helping Michigan Tech top No. 4 ranked Grand Valley State 57-56 at SDC Gymnasium in come-from-behind fashion. The Huskies (16-3, 8-1 GLIAC) moved up to first place in the conference...
HOUGHTON, MI

