Manhattan, NY

Man dies after being shoved onto subway tracks in NYC, police say

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after he was shoved onto subway tracks during an altercation in Manhattan Friday, police said.

The incident happened at the station at 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side just before 2 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The 34-year-old victim was involved in a dispute with another man who shoved him onto the tracks, police said.

The victim suffered a laceration to his head. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

Police arrested the suspect. Charges against him weren’t immediately announced.

Joseph Roberts
1d ago

My times of traveling the NYC subway system are over for me. It's almost every single day someone is getting pushed on those tracks for some reason or another. I just don't trust It. I've gotten use to using the bus it's not that bad.😊

