Escambia County, FL

ECSO searching for missing, endangered juvenile last seen Jan. 18

By Christopher Lugo
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered juvenile who was last seen Jan. 18.

ECSO said Donald Reco Butler, 14, was last seen on Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd.

ECSO said he may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

WKRG News 5

