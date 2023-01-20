I’d hear the floors creak and put my hand on my husband’s to nonverbally tell him to pause the TV. Two seconds later my son would peek around the corner with a mischievous smile. “I have oooone more question,” he’d say. Then his eyes would squint and he’d look up and to the right. I’d humor him and give him a second to come up with his “question,” which was usually something like, “What are you watching?” or “Who’s your favorite person on this show?”

4 DAYS AGO