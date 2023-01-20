Read full article on original website
The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2
Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
bleedingcool.com
Invincible: Kirkman, Walker & Ottley Talk Season 2 Teaser, Easter Eggs
Comics creators Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley react to Amazon's Invincible Season 2 teaser and drop some easter egg hints. Okay, so now maybe we can cut Amazon & Robert Kirkman's Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson / Invincible) & JK Simmons (Nolan Grayson / Omni-Man)-starring Invincible a little slack. They promised an update on the second season ahead of this weekend, and they more than kept their promise. We were treated to a teaser that poked some fun at the complaints they've been hearing about how long it's taken while also confirming a late 2023 release window. In addition, we got a look at a very interesting Season 2 script page teasing that a major face-off is on the way (more on all of that below). But for this go-around, we're turning our attention back to the teaser released this past Friday, except we'll hear what comic book creators Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley had to say about what went down. And just a heads-up? Our unofficial theme for the mini featurette that you're about to see is definitely "easter eggs."
ComicBook
Cult 1980s Slasher Movie Getting Sequel Almost 40 Years Later
Almost 40 years after the 1984 release of the original, The Mutilator is getting a sequel in 2023. Surprisingly, writer/director Buddy Cooper is still at the helm after all this time, and he's bringing actors from the original back in a Wes Craven's New Nightmare-style meta horror exploration. In the film, The Mutilator is apparently a movie, but when someone decides to make a remake, real-world murders start up.
The best sci-fi shows on Amazon Prime right now
Whether you're interested in enjoying some animated aliens, off-kilter procedurals, dark comedy, or ghostbusting goodness, you'll find several solid selections with EW's picks for the best sci-fi TV series currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Lost in Space (1965-1968) You've heard of The Swiss Family Robinson? Meet the Space Family...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9
If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Digital Trends
5 upcoming sci-fi movies you have to see in 2023
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres: action (Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1), comic book (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), drama (Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer), and whatever the hell Barbie is supposed to be.
Inside the Magic
‘Ant-Man’ Actress Reportedly Dropped From Next Film
A new rumor points to one star of the Ant-Man franchise being dropped from their next movie — let’s dig in. On February 17, fans of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe will travel to the Quantum Realm in director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The second sequel to Reed’s Ant-Man (2015) sees Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, the titular pairing, co-lead an all-star cast of characters into the depths of the Quantum Realm where they will face off against the newest Big Bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
Netflix Catches ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Starring Sarah Snook Ahead of Sundance Debut
Netflix has made the first high-profile buy at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, picking up global distribution rights to “Run Rabbit Run” ahead of the film’s premiere, minus select territories. The deal occurred on the first day of the festival, with the feature debuting in the...
Gizmodo
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January 2023
Addams Family Values, The Borgias and the last two Rambo movies are among the high-profile titles set to leave Netflix later this month. The 1993 Paramount movie sequel Addams Family Values departs the streamer on Jan. 31 as Netflix’s latest take on the Addams Family, the Jenna Ortega-starring hit series Wednesday, was recently renewed for a second season.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Cobra Kai' to End With Season 6 on NetflixNetflix Stock Rises as Bullish Analysts Boost Price Targets, but Will It Soon Take a Breather?Netflix to Crack Down on Account Sharing "More Broadly" in the First Quarter Showtime’s historical drama, The Borgias,...
Hot Horror: Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Streaming to Theatrical (Exclusive)
The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story by Disney arm 20th Century Studios, is getting a theatrical release after initially being made for the company’s streaming service Hulu. The movie, directed by Rob Savage and produced by 21 Laps, the banner behind Stranger Things, had a surprisingly muscular test screening in December that made studio executives and producers reconsider their release strategy. (They also showed the movie to King, along with the new plans, who gave them a thumbs-up.)More from The Hollywood Reporter'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid,' 'Hairspray,' 'House Party,' 'Carrie' Enter National Film Registry'Dark...
When Do New Episodes of ‘The Last of Us’ Come Out? Episode 3 Release Date Information
The Last of Us started as a high-stakes thrill ride, and two episodes in, that intensity hasn’t eased up at all. We’ve already seen Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) tragic origin story and have survived an encounter with a couple of Clickers. Now it’s time to explore the rest of this universe.
The Last Of Us: What To Know Before You Watch The New HBO Show
After many years, The Last of Us has finally premiered on HBO. This is what you need to know before you check it out.
ComicBook
Invincible Live-Action Movie Gets Promising Update From Robert Kirkman (Exclusive)
Invincible's Robert Kirkman has shared a promising new update about the status of the live-action movie that is in the works. While Invincible has become more popular than ever before in recent years thanks to its animated series on Prime Video, all the way back in 2017, Skybound Entertainment revealed that a movie based on the series would be happening at Universal Pictures. In the roughly six years since that announcement, though, nothing substantial has come about related to the project, which has led some fans to wonder if it's still in development. Fortunately, Kirkman has now confirmed that the movie is still happening, and its production might be gaining steam.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch The Whale – can I stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie?
Can you stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie The Whale? Brendan Fraser’s big comeback has been cemented with his latest movie, The Whale. This new movie centres on Brendan Fraser’s Charlie, a man who has struggled with his weight, and who lives alone, disconnected from his family. In the drama movie, Charlie attempts to reconnect with his daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Our The Whale review described the picture as “painfully beautiful”, and Fraser’s performance is behind a lot of that emotional heft.
Polygon
Luz’s palisman finally hatched in The Owl House
The penultimate episode of The Owl House aired on Saturday, and it brought the show’s teenage witches back to the Boiling Isles to fully realize the havoc that the mysterious Collector had wreaked upon the realm. But amid the reunions with some minor characters and some insight on just...
Polygon
When M3GAN will be streaming, based on what we know
M3GAN, the latest sci-fi horror film from Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) and screenwriter Akela Cooper (Malignant), opened in theaters a week ago to thunderous critical and commercial success. The film, which stars Allison Williams (Get Out), Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), and Jenna Davis, who provides the voice for...
Collider
'Snowfall' Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
Snowfall finally closes the book with its sixth and final season. Created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, the American crime drama TV series follows an ensemble of characters whose lives are greatly influenced by the first crack epidemic in the city. From a young, up-and-coming drug dealer, to a Mexican luchador, their lives are bound to intersect within all the cocaine-fueled chaos that ensues in Los Angeles.
