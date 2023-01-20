ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Police investigate alleged love triangle shooting at Willow Woods Apartments

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Adb1_0kLyPFGs00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman was allegedly shot by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD.

Police said they were called to the Willow Woods Apartments 6951 Dickens Ferry Road at around 9:54 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 in reference to a shooting.

Woman arrested for allegedly forging 3 checks belonging to family member: Foley Police

Police said a woman dropped off her boyfriend at his apartment. When she was backing out, her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend “exited her vehicle and shot into the victim’s vehicle, striking her.”

The woman drove herself to the hospital and was treated for a “non-life-threatening” injury.

The woman fled the scene and this remains an ongoing investigation.

WKRG News 5

