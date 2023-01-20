Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala man flees from deputy after failing field sobriety test
A 40-year-old Ocala man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after he failed a field sobriety test and fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. On Saturday, January 21, shortly before 12:55 p.m., an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a sedan in the...
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County to evaluate school crosswalk after parent concern
Seven cars drove through the intersection of Tower Road and Southwest 51st Boulevard before April Hulbert, her husband and her two children could cross. “Still waiting,” she said. The Hulberts are a five-minute bike ride from Kimball Wiles Elementary School, but the couple rides with their children — not...
Motorist Alert: New Clay County road projects announced, work continues on County Road 220
Clay County roadwork crews are meeting with contractors the week of Jan. 23 to prepare for construction that will begin within the next few weeks along Botany Street (Doctors Inlet) in Middleburg.
Citrus County deputies issue silver alert for missing 70-year-old woman
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for Beth Bolesky, 70, after she was last seen on Sunday evening.
alachuachronicle.com
5-year-old killed in Alachua while crossing the road
ALACHUA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy was killed this morning in Alachua when he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road. At about 7:05 a.m., a 911 call was received about a child that had been hit by a pickup truck in the 15400 block of Hipp Way, near Criswell Park in Alachua.
villages-news.com
Man will lose driver’s license after traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood
A man will lose his driver’s license after a traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood. Kevin James Elliott, 31, of Ocala, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence this past week in Sumter County Court. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
15-year-old boy missing for over a month could be in Clay County, family attorney reports
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation for a missing juvenile who has a high potential of being found in the Clay County area, according to the family’s attorney.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay County
A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain is facing charges of domestic battery in Clay County after he was arrested New Year’s Eve for shoving and knocking a female victim unconscious, deputies said.
ocala-news.com
5-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Alachua County
A 5-year-old boy died in Alachua County on Friday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck while attempting to cross the street. Shortly before 7:15 a.m., a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling northbound on Hipp Way near NW 133rd Terrace in the city of Alachua, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
mycbs4.com
Fatal crash in Gainesville involving woman and her dog
Around 7:30p.m, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), responded to the scene of a fatal accident last night. Police say a woman and her dog were attempting to cross the road on Northwest 53rd Avenue when a minivan traveling west hit them both. GPD says the driver remained on the scene...
villages-news.com
Friends determined to find hit-and-run driver after Villager severely injured
Friends are determined to find a hit-and-run driver after a Villager was severely injured when her golf cart was struck during a trip to the postal station. Nancy Lou Hooper, 80, was in her brown 2017 Yamaha golf cart at about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when she was leaving the Chatham Postal Station. She was traveling on SE 172nd Legacy Lane when she was hit by a car that left the scene.
UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Marion County found safe, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A woman reported missing in Marion County last month has been found safe, deputies said. Marion County deputies confirmed Carly Axen has been located and is safe. Original report:. Marion County deputies are looking for a woman who’s been missing since last month. >>>...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after being caught driving stolen vehicle
A 54-year-old man was arrested on a multitude of charges after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle in Ocala. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 8400 block of SE 58th Avenue to assist a sergeant with a traffic stop. According to the MCSO...
WCJB
The proceeds of a raffle in Bradford County are going to benefit schools
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A round of raffles today is benefitting schools in Bradford County. A few lucky winners will be going home with a car, an ATV, and more after a raffle hosted by the Bradford County education foundation. The city of Starke donated a 2016 Dodge Charger. The...
Bay News 9
Citrus Co. man goes missing with unknown whereabouts, sheriff's office says
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office has been searching for a local man that has been missing since last Thursday. Jeffery Shoemaker, 67, was reported missing on Jan. 19. He last spoke to his family on Jan. 17, according to officials. Sheriff's officials said he may...
villages-news.com
Villager involved in crash denies she had been drinking
A Villager involved in a crash denied she had been drinking. The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and La Plaza Parkway on the Historic Side of The Villages. Lady Lake police received a report that a female driver of a Toyota involved in the accident “was becoming hostile” and appeared to be under the influence. She drove away from the scene of the accident.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Branford man dies in single-vehicle crash
A 54-year-old Branford man died when his vehicle left the road and he collided with trees on Thursday night southeast of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was exiting a private driveway around 9:15 p.m. near the area of NW 91st Street and NE 1st Avenue. He drove through the intersection and ran off the roadway into a wood line.
fox35orlando.com
5-year-old Florida boy dies after being hit by truck, FHP says
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A five-year-old boy was killed on Friday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Alachua County, Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, this happened just after 7 a.m. on Hipp Way. FHP said the 30-year-old driver in a Ford F-150 was traveling north on Hipp Way and the boy was walking on the sidewalk that leads to a crosswalk.
WCJB
Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions hold a joint special meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint special meeting on Monday. Commissioners will receive an update on the Gainesville Regional Utilities Groundwater Recharge Wetland project, which is meant to protect and restore spring and river flows. Commissioners will also...
Independent Florida Alligator
LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges
Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
