Alachua County, FL

ocala-news.com

Ocala man flees from deputy after failing field sobriety test

A 40-year-old Ocala man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after he failed a field sobriety test and fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. On Saturday, January 21, shortly before 12:55 p.m., an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a sedan in the...
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County to evaluate school crosswalk after parent concern

Seven cars drove through the intersection of Tower Road and Southwest 51st Boulevard before April Hulbert, her husband and her two children could cross. “Still waiting,” she said. The Hulberts are a five-minute bike ride from Kimball Wiles Elementary School, but the couple rides with their children — not...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

5-year-old killed in Alachua while crossing the road

ALACHUA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy was killed this morning in Alachua when he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road. At about 7:05 a.m., a 911 call was received about a child that had been hit by a pickup truck in the 15400 block of Hipp Way, near Criswell Park in Alachua.
ALACHUA, FL
villages-news.com

Man will lose driver’s license after traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood

A man will lose his driver’s license after a traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood. Kevin James Elliott, 31, of Ocala, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence this past week in Sumter County Court. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

mycbs4.com

Fatal crash in Gainesville involving woman and her dog

Around 7:30p.m, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), responded to the scene of a fatal accident last night. Police say a woman and her dog were attempting to cross the road on Northwest 53rd Avenue when a minivan traveling west hit them both. GPD says the driver remained on the scene...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Friends determined to find hit-and-run driver after Villager severely injured

Friends are determined to find a hit-and-run driver after a Villager was severely injured when her golf cart was struck during a trip to the postal station. Nancy Lou Hooper, 80, was in her brown 2017 Yamaha golf cart at about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when she was leaving the Chatham Postal Station. She was traveling on SE 172nd Legacy Lane when she was hit by a car that left the scene.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested in Ocala after being caught driving stolen vehicle

A 54-year-old man was arrested on a multitude of charges after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle in Ocala. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 8400 block of SE 58th Avenue to assist a sergeant with a traffic stop. According to the MCSO...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager involved in crash denies she had been drinking

A Villager involved in a crash denied she had been drinking. The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and La Plaza Parkway on the Historic Side of The Villages. Lady Lake police received a report that a female driver of a Toyota involved in the accident “was becoming hostile” and appeared to be under the influence. She drove away from the scene of the accident.
LADY LAKE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Branford man dies in single-vehicle crash

A 54-year-old Branford man died when his vehicle left the road and he collided with trees on Thursday night southeast of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was exiting a private driveway around 9:15 p.m. near the area of NW 91st Street and NE 1st Avenue. He drove through the intersection and ran off the roadway into a wood line.
BRANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

WCJB

Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions hold a joint special meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint special meeting on Monday. Commissioners will receive an update on the Gainesville Regional Utilities Groundwater Recharge Wetland project, which is meant to protect and restore spring and river flows. Commissioners will also...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges

Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
MICANOPY, FL

