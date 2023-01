HENDERSON — Fans of miniatures and model trains can visit St. James Catholic Church this weekend to see the work of the Sipping & Switching Society of N.C.

The group has set up a model railroad in the church gym, using modules custom-built built by its members, and is showing them off to the public on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to about 3 p.m.