Whoa, baby! A TikToker says she was unable to take her newborn daughter home in any of the clothes she had packed for the hospital because she was too chubby. Beth Woods, who goes by the username @bethw961 on TikTok, revealed the mortifying mishap in a viral video that has delivered more than 355,000 views. In the 12-second clip, Woods wears a pair of black sunglasses as she smirks at the camera with dramatic music playing in the background, writing, “Me packing size 1 nappies and newborn clothes in my hospital bag.” She then shows her full-sized newborn, sharing, “My chunk going straight...

18 DAYS AGO