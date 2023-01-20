ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
New York Post

My chubby newborn outgrew her clothes — before we even left the hospital

Whoa, baby! A TikToker says she was unable to take her newborn daughter home in any of the clothes she had packed for the hospital because she was too chubby. Beth Woods, who goes by the username @bethw961 on TikTok, revealed the mortifying mishap in a viral video that has delivered more than 355,000 views. In the 12-second clip, Woods wears a pair of black sunglasses as she smirks at the camera with dramatic music playing in the background, writing, “Me packing size 1 nappies and newborn clothes in my hospital bag.” She then shows her full-sized newborn, sharing, “My chunk going straight...
New York Post

My daughter got a toilet seat stuck on her head during potty training

Oh poo! A toddler accidentally got a toilet seat stuck on her head during a potty-training session. TikTok user Hannah shared a clip of her daughter Autumn’s potty-training mishap. The viral post, which has since amassed almost 4 million views since being shared Thursday, shows Autumn with a child-size, white-and-red toilet seat around her neck. “POTTY TRAINING GONE WRONG,” Hannah captioned the video. Autumn seemed flushed with anxiety as Hannah attempted to pry the plastic seat off of her head. Since her attempts were unsuccessful, Autumn’s mom eventually called the fire department for help. “Calm down, wait, mommy do it,” Hannah says in the...
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Doctor Pretend Play Kids Printables

Let’s open up a doctor’s office with these fun Doctor Pretend Play printables! Kids of all ages like toddlers, preschoolers, and kindergarten kids will love pretending to be a doctor with these free pretend doctor printables. These doctor printables are perfect for at home or in the classroom.
momswhothink.com

15 Best Activities To Do At A Sleepover For Kids

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
Scary Mommy

A Mom Took Her Adorable Toddler On A Dream Target Shopping Spree

Every mom dreams of being able to grab some Starbucks and head over to Target for a full-on shopping spree. Taking a couple hours to roam every aisle and getting anything and everything you want (with no kids screaming or asking for toys) sounds like an absolute dream. For one little toddler, she got to live that out thanks to her mom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy