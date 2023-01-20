Read full article on original website
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Woman furious when baby's grandmother puts mittens on little girl's feet in the winter after baby's dad forgets socks
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple who had a baby girl. The couple both worked, so after the new mom's maternity leave ended, they asked the baby's paternal grandmother to help out by babysitting while they were both at work.
Lactose intolerant woman screams at her mother for sneaking dairy into her food
If you're not able to handle any kind of dairy, then you are probably lactose intolerant. This means that you're not able to handle dairy without it causing you to have issues like stomach cramps and the urgent need to go to the bathroom.
My chubby newborn outgrew her clothes — before we even left the hospital
Whoa, baby! A TikToker says she was unable to take her newborn daughter home in any of the clothes she had packed for the hospital because she was too chubby. Beth Woods, who goes by the username @bethw961 on TikTok, revealed the mortifying mishap in a viral video that has delivered more than 355,000 views. In the 12-second clip, Woods wears a pair of black sunglasses as she smirks at the camera with dramatic music playing in the background, writing, “Me packing size 1 nappies and newborn clothes in my hospital bag.” She then shows her full-sized newborn, sharing, “My chunk going straight...
Mom Gets Video From Daycare of Toddler Strutting Around With a Duck
She caught it with her bare hands.
My daughter got a toilet seat stuck on her head during potty training
Oh poo! A toddler accidentally got a toilet seat stuck on her head during a potty-training session. TikTok user Hannah shared a clip of her daughter Autumn’s potty-training mishap. The viral post, which has since amassed almost 4 million views since being shared Thursday, shows Autumn with a child-size, white-and-red toilet seat around her neck. “POTTY TRAINING GONE WRONG,” Hannah captioned the video. Autumn seemed flushed with anxiety as Hannah attempted to pry the plastic seat off of her head. Since her attempts were unsuccessful, Autumn’s mom eventually called the fire department for help. “Calm down, wait, mommy do it,” Hannah says in the...
Mum shares 'looking loudly' technique all parents should know if you lose your child
A mum has revealed a vital tip for parents who lose their children in public places, and it’s worth hearing about. Here she is explaining it in the video below. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare – you’re out and about in a crowded place and suddenly you realise that your child has gone missing.
I run a support group for toddler parents. Here are 5 things every mom of a toddler should know.
The mental health counselor shares how raising toddlers can be triggering, and parents should acknowledge that and talk about it with others.
Doctor Pretend Play Kids Printables
Let’s open up a doctor’s office with these fun Doctor Pretend Play printables! Kids of all ages like toddlers, preschoolers, and kindergarten kids will love pretending to be a doctor with these free pretend doctor printables. These doctor printables are perfect for at home or in the classroom.
Military mom breaks down with toddler in her arms again
Two-year-old Bennett Speicher has a heartwarming reaction when his Air Force mom, Chelsey, returns to Atlanta, GA, from deployment in the Middle East.
15 Best Activities To Do At A Sleepover For Kids
A Mom Took Her Adorable Toddler On A Dream Target Shopping Spree
Every mom dreams of being able to grab some Starbucks and head over to Target for a full-on shopping spree. Taking a couple hours to roam every aisle and getting anything and everything you want (with no kids screaming or asking for toys) sounds like an absolute dream. For one little toddler, she got to live that out thanks to her mom.
