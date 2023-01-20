Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Related
FOX Reno
Reno fire chief facing possible ethics violation after appearing in campaign commercial
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno fire chief Dave Cochran is facing a possible violation with the Nevada Ethics Commission after appearing in a political commercial while wearing a uniform last summer, according to documents recently obtained by News 4-Fox 11. This was a story first...
FOX Reno
Car plows into 7-Eleven off Keystone Avenue in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Luckily no one was hurt after a car plowed into a Reno 7-Eleven early Monday morning. The Reno Fire Department responded to the convenience store on the corner of Keystone Avenue and W. 7th Street and found an SUV inside the door.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe agencies continue search for workforce housing solutions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Heading into the new year, affordable/workforce housing on the North Shore is top of mind for many Tahoe agencies and is set to be a topic of conversation among the Washoe County Board of Commissioners this month. The commissioners will hold a special meeting on...
Nevada Appeal
Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move
Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 23, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — There are still some openings in the weekend Eagles & Ag photo workshop with JT Humphrey, according to Carson Valley Executive Director Alicia Main. Tickets are also available for the reception on Thursday and Friday’s dinner at www.carsonvalleynv.org. A man who led deputies on a...
KOLO TV Reno
Donate to FISH before the end of the month to double your impact to the Carson City non-profit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, FISH (Friends in Service Helping), is raising money for its student housing revitalization project. Now through Jan. 31, donations will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to an anonymous donor. Jim Peckham, executive director, stopped by Morning Break to encourage the community to...
2news.com
Reno Soup Week To Benefit Step2
During the event, locals can visit any participating location, purchase soup, donate to Step2 and participate in the Reno Soup Week raffle. STEP2’s newest event, Reno Soup Week, starts Sunday, January 22, 2023, and goes through Saturday, January 29, 2023.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
Record-Courier
Genoa Town Church, Pink House win approvals
Within an hour on Thursday, items involving a drinking establishment and a church were approved for Nevada’s oldest settlement. The Douglas County Liquor Board approved an onsite unrestricted liquor license for the new owners of the Pink House in Genoa which is al-so a restaurant. The structure was once...
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Sparks robbery
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
2news.com
City of Reno honors Reno resident Toshiko Kato’s 105th birthday with a Mayoral Proclamation
Vice Mayor Reese and Councilmember Ebert were at the Bonanza Casino Friday to celebrate Toshiko Kato's 105th birthday. Toshiko Kato, born on January 13, 1918, is often affectionately been called “Mom” or “Grandma” by casino staff because of her caring nature. While she is not a Bonanza Casino employee, she enjoys assisting Branding Iron Café while her daughter and son-in-law play at their favorite casino.
As Lombardo prepares State of the State, a look at the speech’s role in Nevada history
Former Republican Gov. Bob List, who served from 1979-1983, described the speech in an interview as “an opportunity to lay your groundwork with the Legislature,” adding, though, that “it's bigger than that.” The post As Lombardo prepares State of the State, a look at the speech’s role in Nevada history appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Injury collisions snarl both corners of Douglas County
Collisions on opposite corners of Douglas County have resulted in several injuries. Emergency personnel responded to a collision at U.S. Highway 50 and Golf Course Drive in which a vehicle rolled over and caught fire at 5:07 p.m., according to Douglas dispatchers. Within a half-dozen minutes there was a head-on...
FOX Reno
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots around Dayton neighborhood
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in Dayton Sunday morning after he allegedly fired multiple rounds in a neighborhood. Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies in the Dayton area responded to a neighborhood in the Quail Ridge subdivision around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 22 for multiple reports of a man in possession of a handgun. The suspect was reportedly shooting off multiple rounds while walking around the neighborhood. Authorities say there was also a juvenile on scene who was attempting to negotiate with the suspect.
sparkstrib.com
Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open.
2news.com
New battery recycling campus coming to Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center
A new battery recycling campus is planning to make its way to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. Aqua Metals is a company who plans to provide clean lithium-ion battery recycling in a safe working environment. The five-acre campus reportedly process over 20 million pounds of lithium-ion battery material each year. They...
2 skiers sustain 'moderate-to-major injuries' in South Lake Tahoe avalanche
The skiers were airlifted to the hospital with "moderate-to-major injuries."
2news.com
Washoe County Judge Grants Subpoena in Mayor Schieve's Suit Over Tracking Device
A Washoe County judge has granted subpoenas to identify the person(s) who allegedly hired a private investigator to install a tracking device on Reno Mayor Hilliary Schieve's car. The judge approved the subpoena request submitted by Mayor Schieve on Friday, January 20. Schieve filed a lawsuit against David McNeely and...
Comments / 0