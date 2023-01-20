ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Reno

Car plows into 7-Eleven off Keystone Avenue in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Luckily no one was hurt after a car plowed into a Reno 7-Eleven early Monday morning. The Reno Fire Department responded to the convenience store on the corner of Keystone Avenue and W. 7th Street and found an SUV inside the door.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe agencies continue search for workforce housing solutions

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Heading into the new year, affordable/workforce housing on the North Shore is top of mind for many Tahoe agencies and is set to be a topic of conversation among the Washoe County Board of Commissioners this month. The commissioners will hold a special meeting on...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move

Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

The Jan. 23, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There are still some openings in the weekend Eagles & Ag photo workshop with JT Humphrey, according to Carson Valley Executive Director Alicia Main. Tickets are also available for the reception on Thursday and Friday’s dinner at www.carsonvalleynv.org. A man who led deputies on a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Reno Soup Week To Benefit Step2

During the event, locals can visit any participating location, purchase soup, donate to Step2 and participate in the Reno Soup Week raffle. STEP2’s newest event, Reno Soup Week, starts Sunday, January 22, 2023, and goes through Saturday, January 29, 2023.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
STATELINE, NV
Record-Courier

Genoa Town Church, Pink House win approvals

Within an hour on Thursday, items involving a drinking establishment and a church were approved for Nevada’s oldest settlement. The Douglas County Liquor Board approved an onsite unrestricted liquor license for the new owners of the Pink House in Genoa which is al-so a restaurant. The structure was once...
GENOA, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Sparks robbery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
SPARKS, NV
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

City of Reno honors Reno resident Toshiko Kato’s 105th birthday with a Mayoral Proclamation

Vice Mayor Reese and Councilmember Ebert were at the Bonanza Casino Friday to celebrate Toshiko Kato's 105th birthday. Toshiko Kato, born on January 13, 1918, is often affectionately been called “Mom” or “Grandma” by casino staff because of her caring nature. While she is not a Bonanza Casino employee, she enjoys assisting Branding Iron Café while her daughter and son-in-law play at their favorite casino.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Injury collisions snarl both corners of Douglas County

Collisions on opposite corners of Douglas County have resulted in several injuries. Emergency personnel responded to a collision at U.S. Highway 50 and Golf Course Drive in which a vehicle rolled over and caught fire at 5:07 p.m., according to Douglas dispatchers. Within a half-dozen minutes there was a head-on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Man arrested for allegedly firing shots around Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in Dayton Sunday morning after he allegedly fired multiple rounds in a neighborhood. Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies in the Dayton area responded to a neighborhood in the Quail Ridge subdivision around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 22 for multiple reports of a man in possession of a handgun. The suspect was reportedly shooting off multiple rounds while walking around the neighborhood. Authorities say there was also a juvenile on scene who was attempting to negotiate with the suspect.
DAYTON, NV
sparkstrib.com

Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round

At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open.
RENO, NV
2news.com

New battery recycling campus coming to Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center

A new battery recycling campus is planning to make its way to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. Aqua Metals is a company who plans to provide clean lithium-ion battery recycling in a safe working environment. The five-acre campus reportedly process over 20 million pounds of lithium-ion battery material each year. They...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy