Wichita, KS

Man, 21, sentenced in teen boy’s 2019 shooting death at McAdams Park in east Wichita

By Amy Renee Leiker
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

A 21-year-old Wichita man has been ordered to serve more than five years in prison in the Nov. 6, 2019, shooting death of a 15-year-old boy at McAdams Park.

Malick D. Garrett pleaded guilty in October to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Marion Wheaton , who was shot during a fight among teenagers involved in what police said was an ongoing social media dispute. Garrett claimed he went to the park, near 13th and I-135, to protect a friend and pulled a handgun only after someone else did first. He fired at least four times, according to an affidavit released by the court. He was 18 at the time.

Wheaton, a Wichita West High School sophomore, suffered a bullet wound to the chest and died at a hospital.

Sedgwick County District Judge Eric Williams sentenced Garrett to 61 months on Friday, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Comments / 7

Sheri McCaslin
2d ago

I am glad he got at least 5 yrs but honestly if it was your son who shot the gun you would be saying it was too much since the other teenagers brought a gun too. The saddest part of this to me is Two lives are ruined. his family will never get Marion back and this other young mans family will never get back the same person after doing 5 yrs at such a young age. Someone in there gonna take him. Others will teach him how to be more gangsta, more violent, more ruthless, he will never be the same either. Why are our teens trying to show how hard they are and wanting to be about that life instead of wanting to grow up and hopefully see 20,30,40?

Reply(1)
2
 

