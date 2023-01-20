An easing macroeconomic environment is giving bitcoin a bullish sentiment. But some market analysts believe the worst is yet to come. Leading cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was hard-hit last year, trading as low as $15k in November after the epic collapse of FTX. That has since changed, and the price has climbed to $23,010 at press time, representing a 35% gain per data from CoinMarketCap. The uptrend, also reflected in other digital assets, has driven the global market cap to over a trillion dollars.

2 DAYS AGO