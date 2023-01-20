Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
Cardano Is Buzzing With Super Bullish Activity As ADA Adoption Expands To New Realms
Cardano’s ADA is one of the major cryptocurrencies that led gains this week, rising 9% to an intraday high of $0.377 with weekly gains of 22%, per data provided by CoinMarketCap. The upsurge has driven ADA’s market capitalization to more than $13 billion, with the daily trading volume topping $700M.
Genesis Officially Joins Growing List of Bankrupt Crypto Companies
Genesis Global Holding Corporation has officially filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. The trading and lending subsidiary of Digital Currency Group submitted filings late Thursday night at the New York Southern District Bankruptcy Court, bringing the toll of top-tier bankrupt crypto companies to 10. The company first disclosed plans to declare...
StorX Network (SRX) Goes Live on Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinstore
Coinstore, a top-rated cryptocurrency trading platform that seeks to disrupt the crypto industry by bringing “fun” to the DeFi space, now provides trading services for StorX Network ($SRX). According to an official announcement, the decentralized cloud storage network that empowers users to store their data securely in the...
China’s Automobile and Healthcare Amongst Sectors To Benefit From Metaverse Developments – Report
A Deloitte report, “The Metaverse in Asia- Strategies for Accelerating Economic Impact”, estimates that the impact of the metaverse on GDP in Asia could be between US$0.8-1.4 trillion per year, roughly 1.3-2.4% of overall GDP per year by 2035. Whilst there is no universally agreed definition, the metaverse...
Snowfall protocol pleases users with a working prototype of its Dex and Dapp; Fantom to Expand Its dApp Ecosystem and Polygon to make key upgrades this month
In only a few days, 2023 witnessed the greatest development in blockchain technology. First, we had Snowfall Protocol (SNW), a cross-chain bridging solution, launch its dApp and DEX prototype, and it is nothing but an innovative next-gen beauty. The interchain bridging solution has seen exceptional demand and the buzz is nothing new.
Vitalik Buterin Uncovers ‘Missing Link’ For Creating Transaction Privacy on Ethereum
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, recently released a guideline for bringing privacy to transactions on the Ethereum network. In a comprehensive blog post tweeted on Friday, the 23-year-old billionaire broke down the concept of stealth addresses, adding that Ethereum is working to develop the concept as a solution to the ‘last remaining challenge’ for the blockchain.
Ethereum Releases ‘Shadow Fork’ For The Much-Anticipated Shanghai Upgrade
The fork is a test environment for the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. Shanghai is expected to unlock the withdrawals of the staked ETH in the Beacon chain. Blockchain developers successfully launched a ‘shadow fork’ for the upcoming Shanghai upgrade in the Ethereum blockchain. The shadow fork – a test model for the actual mainnet that lets developers check if the code for the proposed upgrade functions well on a real blockchain – happened Monday at 5:30 am ET.
Cardano Network Roars Back to Life as Developers Fix Brief Node Outage in Minutes
Yesterday, Cardano suffered an outage, with multiple Stake Pool Operators (SPOs) reporting that at least 50% of the network’s nodes went offline over the weekend. According to a Telegram post by Input Output Global-the developer firm behind the Cardano blockchain, the anomaly happened at approximately 00:09:00 UTC (between block 8300569 and 8300570) on Sunday, causing approximately 50% of Cardano nodes to disconnect and restart.
Report Shows Growth In Multiple Ethereum Layer 2 Networks; Polygon Leads The Pack
Recent data shows an astonishing growth of users and transactions among Ethereum’s growing list of layer 2 networks. Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum have recorded increased daily user activity by 30%, 180%, and 40%, respectively. Polygon has been tipped for massive successes this year with several network upgrades and more...
Bitcoin’s 20% Pump A Result of Reduced Consumer Index – Crypto Exec
Bitcoin’s recent 20% pump from a price of $16,000 to $21,425 signifies that investors are, once again, renewing their interest and confidence in cryptocurrencies, and comes after the latest inflation data showed a fall of 0.1% in the consumer price index during December 2022. According to the CEO of...
Can Bitcoin Maintain the Latest Rally? Experts Express Mixed Reactions
An easing macroeconomic environment is giving bitcoin a bullish sentiment. But some market analysts believe the worst is yet to come. Leading cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was hard-hit last year, trading as low as $15k in November after the epic collapse of FTX. That has since changed, and the price has climbed to $23,010 at press time, representing a 35% gain per data from CoinMarketCap. The uptrend, also reflected in other digital assets, has driven the global market cap to over a trillion dollars.
Bitcoin Targets $25,000 In Ultra-Bullish Breakout as Whales Double Down On Gigantic BTC Buys
On Saturday, Bitcoin and Ether, the two biggest crypto assets by market capitalization, saw additional gains as the broader crypto industry kept on its unforeseen surge this year. At press time, Bitcoin was holding steady at about $22,821 after growing over 10% in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s epic surge...
Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Decentraland (MANA), and Aptos (APT) As Well Grounded Cryptos
Crypto adherents are hunting for tokens they believe could make them life-changing coffers this year. They already have their eyes set on some of these tokens that started well from the beginning of the year. These tokens include Decentraland’s MANA, Aptos’s APT, and Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW). Decentraland...
Cosmos (ATOM) Jumps up, Filecoin (FIL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are Must-haves for 2023
Cosmos (ATOM) managed to put a smile on its holders’ faces as the digital asset skyrocketed by over 14% within the last couple of days. Additionally, Filecoin (FIL) saw its 24-hour trading volume double, and the token posted a nearly 12% gain, indicating regained interest in the project. Added to this, we have the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which soared by over 987% in December 2022, of which analysts now predict it will surge by as much as 6,000% in 2023.
Bad Actors Could Continue Exploits In 2023, Security Firm Advises On Private Keys
Cybersecurity firm CertiK warns that malicious actors may continue to exploit decentralized applications in 2023. The firm has also cautioned users to guard their private keys as the success rate of bad actors could be due to poor user security. Wallet developers and crypto executives to intensify user education efforts...
