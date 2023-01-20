Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, myPATH is a user-friendly program that can be used to make income tax payments.
Thousands of Pennsylvania homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
Backlogs and bottlenecks have dragged out wait times for a $350 million Pennsylvania mortgage relief program. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pauletta Fajinmi had been waiting for more than six months. In...
Tax season begins; here are the changes to know about
ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Income tax season officially gets underway Monday and there are a few important changes to know about. Experts say people may need to shift their expectations about how much of a refund they could get. That is because several popular tax breaks have changed since last year.
Starting this week you can apply online to receive up to $975 from the state
Over 260,000 individuals in Pennsylvania started receiving money from the state. These individuals are primarily older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
Pennsylvania bill defrays charging station cost for electric car owners
(The Center Square) – Electric vehicle (EV) owners could see some savings thanks to the state government, but the benefits would flow to the already-well-off. The boost comes in the form of a tax credit, worth up to $2,000, to install an electric vehicle charging station or port. The...
southarkansassun.com
Pennsylvania First Responders To Receive $250 Tax Credits In February
Emergency first responders from Pennsylvania will be receiving $250 in tax credits in February. The tax credits are a way to acknowledge first responders for their help in the community. On January 18, commissioners have approved tax credits for emergency first responders in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The tax credits worth...
Pa. lawmakers propose medical debt relief bill
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Seeking to ease the burden of medical debt on working families, a plan to create the Pennsylvania Medical Debt Repayment Program was unveiled today by state Reps. Arvind Venkat and Nick Pisciottano, both D-Allegheny; Bridget Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna; and Tarik Khan and Donna Bullock, both D-Phila. The lawmakers likened the newly proposed […]
wmmr.com
This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania
Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro
Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania auditor digs up $20,000 pension underpayment after miscalculations
(The Center Square) – The latest batch of audits for municipal pension plans show a few localities received too much in state aid — and one error led to a $20,000 underpayment. In West Caln Township in Chester County, officials reported inaccurate data for their 14-person non-uniformed pension...
WGAL
PPL customers frustrated by skyrocketing electric bills
Some PPL customers are frustrated because their electric bills are doubling or even tripling, and they don't know why. One viewer who emailed News 8 On Your Side wrote, "Our bill went from $550 in November to $900 for the month of December. I'm retired and can't keep paying bills like that."
Digital Pennsylvania driver’s license could be coming soon
(WTAJ) — As the world continues to adapt and change to digital life, your Pennsylvania driver’s license and state ID could follow suit sooner than we thought. According to a report from Patch.com, lawmakers are looking to advance the timeline with new legislature allowing the use of digital ID for residents. However, the current bill […]
2022 Property Tax and Rent Rebate Applications Available Now
Forms for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program are now available for eligible Pennsylvanians to begin claiming rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. Remember – you do not need to pay anyone for assistance to apply for the rebates. Help is available from my office at no charge.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
How communities in north-central Pa. are attempting to preserve a scarce resource: darkness
Story by Ashad Hajela of Spotlight PA State College. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Communities in north-central Pennsylvania are taking...
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania farmland conservation offers short-term pain, long-term gain
(The Center Square) – Environmental groups, year after year, argue that Pennsylvania must prioritize more state funding for conservation projects. This time around, however, they finally feel heard. “Pennsylvania right now, has one thing that it hasn’t had in a long time, if ever … and that is momentum,”...
Class action status sought for suit against Pa. road contractor over benefit plan payments
WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has been asked to make a class action the lawsuit against a major Pennsylvania highway contractor accused of failing to make millions of dollars in required contributions to its retirement and other benefit plans. Three former employees of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State...
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold at convenience store
A Pennsylvania lottery player just became a millionaire after hitting it big playing one of the lottery’s popular progressive prize games. In a press release, the Pennsylvania State Lottery announced a winning ticket worth $1,020,462.50 had been sold for a Fast Play game.
Rapidly-expanding discount store chain opens another new location in Indiana
A major discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more. The popular discount store Dollar Tree recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Indiana store location in Hartford City, according to local reports.
Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints
(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
