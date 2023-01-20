ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

abc27.com

Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, myPATH is a user-friendly program that can be used to make income tax payments.
WITF

Thousands of Pennsylvania homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line

Backlogs and bottlenecks have dragged out wait times for a $350 million Pennsylvania mortgage relief program. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pauletta Fajinmi had been waiting for more than six months. In...
southarkansassun.com

Pennsylvania First Responders To Receive $250 Tax Credits In February

Emergency first responders from Pennsylvania will be receiving $250 in tax credits in February. The tax credits are a way to acknowledge first responders for their help in the community. On January 18, commissioners have approved tax credits for emergency first responders in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The tax credits worth...
WTAJ

Pa. lawmakers propose medical debt relief bill

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Seeking to ease the burden of medical debt on working families, a plan to create the Pennsylvania Medical Debt Repayment Program was unveiled today by state Reps. Arvind Venkat and Nick Pisciottano, both D-Allegheny; Bridget Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna; and Tarik Khan and Donna Bullock, both D-Phila. The lawmakers likened the newly proposed […]
wmmr.com

This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
Michele Orsinger

Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.
WGAL

PPL customers frustrated by skyrocketing electric bills

Some PPL customers are frustrated because their electric bills are doubling or even tripling, and they don't know why. One viewer who emailed News 8 On Your Side wrote, "Our bill went from $550 in November to $900 for the month of December. I'm retired and can't keep paying bills like that."
abc27 News

Digital Pennsylvania driver’s license could be coming soon

(WTAJ) — As the world continues to adapt and change to digital life, your Pennsylvania driver’s license and state ID could follow suit sooner than we thought. According to a report from Patch.com, lawmakers are looking to advance the timeline with new legislature allowing the use of digital ID for residents. However, the current bill […]
The Center Square

Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints

(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
