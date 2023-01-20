ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

Comments / 1

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on South Osage

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night. Amarillo police said Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across the 2700 block of S. Osage Street around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Mercury Montego. Ducommun was not at an...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Explosion and Fire at Johnson Tank Farm leaves 4 in critical condition

It was just a typical Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m., for an Electric City (about 3 miles north, northwest of Borger) resident that lives approximately 50 to 100 feet from Johnson Tank Farm, when a blast that completely shook his home left him and his young son terrified. “My first thought was that a terrible car accident had just occurred,” said the resident (who wishes to remain anonymous).
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead. According to the report, on Jan. 17, at around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Highway 87 now open after Friday wreck

Update: (Friday, 9:14 a.m.) TxDOT Amarillo reported that Highway 87 is now open. Original Story: MOORE COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, a wreck on Highway 87 has caused traffic to be redirected on Friday morning. Officials noted that traffic was being directed down FM 2589 as of around […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

PABTU Stolen Auto Of The Day

The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit is on the hunt for a 2007 silver Lexus LS460 for this week’s “Stolen Auto of The Day”. This vehicle was reported stolen from the 3100 block of Palm on Thursday, January 19th, and should display a Texas license plate CD3-F305, and the last six of the VIN are 014102.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Body found west of Amarillo confirmed to be man missing since June

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Human remains found in December near Indian Hill and Hope Road have been confirmed as that of a man missing since June. Wade Benjamin Pierce, 28, was reported missing on June 6, 2022, after family members had not seen him for six days. The...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center

I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

TxDot Gives Tips For Winter Weather Travel

With the chance of snowfall across the High Plains driving will be impacted for the Tuesday morning commute in the Amarillo area. The Texas Department of Transportation has these tips for you. Plan Ahead for Winter Travel. Plan your route and check road conditions at www.DriveTexas.org or by calling 800-452-9292.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 indicted in Potter County after fatal September shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three individuals have been indicted on “Murder” charges in relation to a shooting in mid-September 2022 that killed a 17-year-old in northeast Amarillo. According to documents filed in December in Potter County District Court, 23-year-old Keshawn Latrell Horn, 19-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes and 18-year-old Kezabien Dionte Mayes were indicted on first-degree […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy