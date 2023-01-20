Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week.

The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man ran up, grabbed her, covered her mouth, and tried to bring her to the ground, Philly police told Daily Voice.

The victim fought off her attacker, who fled through an alleyway. The suspect in that attack was described as a black man standing 5-foot-9, wearing a green or grey jacket, black Adidas joggers with a white stripe, and light-colored sneakers.

The second incident occurred later that night and just over a mile away. Police were called to the 4500 block of North 5th Street for reports of a woman screaming at about 8:35 p.m.

On arrival, a 38-year-old woman told officers that a man ran up behind her and tried to pull her pants down. She fled, and the assailant was gone by the time police arrived, the department said.

The suspect in the North 5th Street assault is described as a black man standing 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11 who looked about 19 years old, police said. He was wearing an army green puffer jacket, black and white Adidas pants, and grey Yeezy sneakers, they added.

In the most recent incident on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a 25-year-old woman was walking north on the 4900 block of North Lawrence Street just after 7 p.m. when a man walked up behind her.

The assailant pushed her to the ground and tried to take off her pants, the victim told investigators. He then fled on foot down North Lawrence Street, police noted.

The suspect in that attack was described as a black man aged 19 or 20 with a thin build, standing at "approximately 6 foot." He was wearing a black hoodie with a green/yellow stripe, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Philly police Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3251. To leave an anonymous tip, call 215-686-8477.