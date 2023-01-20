ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 43

Lee Zeidel
3d ago

This is a horrific crime 😳 the brutality involved against this child is unheard of. The father needs an equal amount or more of punishment dealt to him . I hope he gets his in prison although he should be executed.

Reply
26
#hooboy
3d ago

This is just horrific. In my world, dad would get convicted and receive the same punishment that he meted out to his son except there’d be no hospital stay. I’d gladly let him rot in a cell and every few days, just as he was healing, I’d gladly pour boiling water over him again. And again. And again. And again.

Reply(1)
20
Dian Marchese
3d ago

My prayers & my heart go out to the child. I can think of no better date for the Father than to face God soon. I saw an interview with the Mother who said she reported the Father to (unspecified) authorities several times because she was afraid of something like this & complained that nobody did anything. Well, Mom, neither did YOU!!! WTH?!?! She should have made sure he couldn’t do this!

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
MANCHESTER, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

Two Worcester Men Arrested for Drugs, Gun After a Dispute

WORCESTER - Police responded to Perry Avenue in Worcester on Sunday morning for a dispute over an apartment. Officers responded to the scene at around 11:30 AM and say learned two men, Hector Castillo, 22, and John Fox, 35, both of Worcester, were threatening a man, pointed a handgun at him, and threatened to kill him because they wanted to take over his apartment. The two had previously seen the apartment through a friend, according to police.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Ana Walshe's Serbian mother asking U.S. for information about her case

BELGRADE, Serbia - Ana Walshe's Serbian mother will ask the United States for official information about her daughter's disappearance. Serbia's Foreign Ministry said Milanka Ljubicic signed a formal request to receive documentation about the case of her daughter as next of kin. The request has been sent to Serbia's Consulate in New York and will be submitted to relevant U.S. authorities. Brian Walshe, 47, has been charged with killing his wife Ana, whose body hasn't been found. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen alive in the early morning hours of January 1 after a friend left their Cohasset home following a New Year's Eve...
COHASSET, MA
NECN

Man With Wheelchair Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run; Search Ongoing for Driver

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Friday night in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed one man is dead following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 p.m. near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a section of the city that has long been affected by homelessness and substance abuse.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Norwood following an incident overnight. Multiple police officers could be seen gathering on Folan Avenue, where an area was blocked off with crime scene tape. Investigators appeared to be focusing on one house in particular. The incident was first reported...
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Police identify vehicle of interest in hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old man

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified a vehicle of interest in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old man Friday night. Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. found paramedics and firefighters working to provide first aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy