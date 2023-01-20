BELGRADE, Serbia - Ana Walshe's Serbian mother will ask the United States for official information about her daughter's disappearance. Serbia's Foreign Ministry said Milanka Ljubicic signed a formal request to receive documentation about the case of her daughter as next of kin. The request has been sent to Serbia's Consulate in New York and will be submitted to relevant U.S. authorities. Brian Walshe, 47, has been charged with killing his wife Ana, whose body hasn't been found. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen alive in the early morning hours of January 1 after a friend left their Cohasset home following a New Year's Eve...

