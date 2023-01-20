This is a horrific crime 😳 the brutality involved against this child is unheard of. The father needs an equal amount or more of punishment dealt to him . I hope he gets his in prison although he should be executed.
This is just horrific. In my world, dad would get convicted and receive the same punishment that he meted out to his son except there’d be no hospital stay. I’d gladly let him rot in a cell and every few days, just as he was healing, I’d gladly pour boiling water over him again. And again. And again. And again.
My prayers & my heart go out to the child. I can think of no better date for the Father than to face God soon. I saw an interview with the Mother who said she reported the Father to (unspecified) authorities several times because she was afraid of something like this & complained that nobody did anything. Well, Mom, neither did YOU!!! WTH?!?! She should have made sure he couldn’t do this!
