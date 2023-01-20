ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

fox13news.com

Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces death of dolphin ‘Hemingway’

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium has announced the death of its oldest dolphin, Hemingway. Hemingway was brought to Clearwater Marine Aquarium in 2020. A year prior, he had been found stranded off Fiesta Key. Hemingway was suffering from hearing loss and other health issues that classified him as non releasable.
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Powell Middle School student fights through cancer diagnosis

TAMPA, Fla. — When Powell Middle School 7th grader Aleigha Wilson found out she was diagnosed with fast-progressing leukemia, that meant she had to stop playing basketball — a sport she loved — to focus on her health. These days, one would find Aleigha sitting on the...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Greg Steube out of hospital after accident at home

The Congressman representing Southwest Florida was hospitalized in intensive care initially. A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota said Saturday he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube said in an evening tweet that he...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Rescuers form human chain to save dolphin from Clearwater creek

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Rescuers got creative to save a dolphin that had been foraging alone in a creek in Clearwater for more than two weeks. Brittany Baldrica, a senior rescue biologist with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, said neighbors called about a dolphin swimming alone in the creek on Jan. 1. A...
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Teen pedestrian injured in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A teen pedestrian was injured in vehicle/pedestrian crash on Lockwood Ridge Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the teen sustained serious injury and was transported to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Education Foundation opens scholarship application database

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Education Foundation of Sarasota County hosts a scholarship database on its website, which students can use to find numerous opportunities as students around the area apply and are accepted into different programs. The Education Foundation is also accepting applications for Jump Start Scholarships, which help...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘March for RepROEductive Freedom’ held today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Over one hundred people gathered today in Sarasota to march in support of reproductive freedom and choice. The event was sponsored by Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida. Kaitlynn Danehy-Samitz, Vice President of Women’s Voices of SW Florida said, “Reproductive freedom goes much further than just abortion...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

80 students from the Diocese of Venice join March for Life

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As hundreds of thousands of people moved through Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, there were some familiar faces in the crowd. Eighty students with the Diocese of Venice made the trip from the Suncoast to the nation’s capital to make their voices heard.
SARASOTA, FL

