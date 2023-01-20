Read full article on original website
Embracing Our Differences in SarasotaChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBradenton, FL
North Port Fire Tower Moves Training Opportunity to Next Level, Offers Unprecedented Firefighter PreparationKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
DeSantis Intends to Recapture Higher Education in Florida – Beginning with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
fox13news.com
Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant
TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
Mysuncoast.com
Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces death of dolphin ‘Hemingway’
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium has announced the death of its oldest dolphin, Hemingway. Hemingway was brought to Clearwater Marine Aquarium in 2020. A year prior, he had been found stranded off Fiesta Key. Hemingway was suffering from hearing loss and other health issues that classified him as non releasable.
Bay News 9
Powell Middle School student fights through cancer diagnosis
TAMPA, Fla. — When Powell Middle School 7th grader Aleigha Wilson found out she was diagnosed with fast-progressing leukemia, that meant she had to stop playing basketball — a sport she loved — to focus on her health. These days, one would find Aleigha sitting on the...
Tampa Bay is now home to an invasive, air-breathing fish
Researchers noted that goldine snakeheads were seen hunting frogs on land.
floridapolitics.com
Greg Steube out of hospital after accident at home
The Congressman representing Southwest Florida was hospitalized in intensive care initially. A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota said Saturday he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube said in an evening tweet that he...
Florida Congressman Greg Steube recovering after fall from ladder
Florida Congressman Greg Steube provided an update on Twitter Monday evening regarding his road to recovery from serious injuries suffered during a January 18 tree-cutting accident. Congressman Steube is recovering from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in his neck. He will be under care in...
Rep. Steube returns home from Sarasota hospital after 25-foot fall
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) was discharged from Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Saturday after falling from a ladder at his home earlier this week.
Venice hospital speeds up expansion to cope with overcrowding after competitor closes
Last year, ShorePoint Health Venice, formerly known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, shut its doors for good, leading to an increased demand for hospital care in south Sarasota County.
fox13news.com
Rescuers form human chain to save dolphin from Clearwater creek
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Rescuers got creative to save a dolphin that had been foraging alone in a creek in Clearwater for more than two weeks. Brittany Baldrica, a senior rescue biologist with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, said neighbors called about a dolphin swimming alone in the creek on Jan. 1. A...
Local charity builds tiny houses to fight homelessness
A local charity is working to end homelessness one tiny step at a time.
Mysuncoast.com
Teen pedestrian injured in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A teen pedestrian was injured in vehicle/pedestrian crash on Lockwood Ridge Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the teen sustained serious injury and was transported to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market brings the wacky and weird to the Suncoast
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - What comes to mind when you think of a flea market? Fresh flowers and fruit? Perhaps some lovely scented candles in mason jars or a rack of sundresses. Whatever comes to mind, it probably wasn’t black clothes and skeletons. The Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market...
Mysuncoast.com
Education Foundation opens scholarship application database
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Education Foundation of Sarasota County hosts a scholarship database on its website, which students can use to find numerous opportunities as students around the area apply and are accepted into different programs. The Education Foundation is also accepting applications for Jump Start Scholarships, which help...
Mysuncoast.com
‘March for RepROEductive Freedom’ held today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Over one hundred people gathered today in Sarasota to march in support of reproductive freedom and choice. The event was sponsored by Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida. Kaitlynn Danehy-Samitz, Vice President of Women’s Voices of SW Florida said, “Reproductive freedom goes much further than just abortion...
Trinity accident victim credits community support with recovery after crash
Melissa Parish was just a mile and a half from home when she was in a crash she calls catastrophic.
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
100-year-old Punta Gorda woman gets her own day recognized by the city
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Punta Gorda woman, who’s turning 100, now has a day dedicated to her!. Last Friday, Adeline Leonard Seakwood celebrated 100 years on this earth with about that many people. 98 people showed up to celebrate her birthday at the Punta Gorda Civic Association.
10NEWS
Support grows for Palma Sola Elementary with an online petition to preempt any possible plans to close
BRADENTON, Fla. — There is a growing fight over concerns about possible changes looming over a local elementary school. That prospect would also mean drastic changes to where children in one Bradenton neighborhood learn and how their families would be impacted. More than 2,500 have signed a petition calling...
‘It’s just been a nightmare’: Port Charlotte couple still waiting on insurance after Ian rips off roof
More than 100 days have passed since Hurricane Ian ripped off Joe Fox and Amira Antelo's roof, leaving their home severely damaged—and they are still waiting for their insurance to come through.
Mysuncoast.com
80 students from the Diocese of Venice join March for Life
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As hundreds of thousands of people moved through Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, there were some familiar faces in the crowd. Eighty students with the Diocese of Venice made the trip from the Suncoast to the nation’s capital to make their voices heard.
