KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Warrant backlog, homicide investigation, Windy day, New county clerk, Clovis Music Festival

[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

The New Mexico Voting Rights Act is coming back, lawmakers and advocates say

During a news conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session in the rotunda at the state capitol in Santa Fe, advocates held signs which together had 17,000 tally marks, each representing someone in New Mexico denied the right to vote as a result of a felony conviction. Adam Griego (right) looks up at the rotunda. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
SANTA FE, NM
Washington Examiner

New Mexico attorney general moves to get local abortion restrictions thrown out

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene and nullify ordinances that city and county officials have passed in recent months that restrict access to abortion following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Torrez argued that local officials in Roosevelt and Lea counties...
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Structure fire in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with a structure fire in the area of 5000 5th St SW Monday morning. According to a BCSO tweet, they are also assisting with damaged power lines in the area of 5th St. between Eastview Ave and Valley High St. People in the area can expect traffic delays and power outages.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Abortion rights rally highlights issues in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the Women's March happening nationwide Sunday, demonstrators for reproductive rights in this predominantly "blue" state were showing special support for those who oppose restrictions in rural areas. Reyan Tuck, a student-athlete at the University of New Mexico (UNM), took it upon herself to organize an...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
searchlightnm.org

Who backed Solomon Pena’s campaign?

Before he was accused on Monday of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at elected officials’ homes, Solomon Pena mounted a modest campaign against a longtime incumbent in a solid blue Albuquerque district. He failed to make a strong showing at the ballot box, but that didn’t stop him from successfully courting one of New Mexico’s most influential conservative voices.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

New Mexico Representative Gabe Vasquez A Hit Meeting Constituents

New Mexico’s Congressman from District 2, Gabe Vasquez is 3 weeks into office. His. first two weeks in Washington are finished. The first several days in limbo a Congress battled to elect a Speaker of the house. With that completed, swearing in done he said in a social media post: ”I’m finally getting settled in! I’m getting back to New Mexico this week to meet with constituents across the District and hear directly from them about our challenges and opportunities.”
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate Saturday morning homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Dallas Street and Bell Avenue in southeast Albuquerque for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person who had died from gunshot injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Funding available for affordable housing organizations in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizations working to bring more affordable housing to Santa Fe can now apply for funding from the city. Organizations can apply for funding from a community development block grant, or the affordable housing trust fund. More than $3 million in funding is available. Funding can be used to cover the cost […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police investigate suspicious death at Albuquerque park

See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/police-investigate-suspicious-death-at-albuquerque-park/. Police investigate suspicious death at Albuquerque …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/police-investigate-suspicious-death-at-albuquerque-park/. Enter the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster …. Kids can now enter the 40th annual National Missing Children's Day poster contest. Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/have-you-seen-this-car-grey-sedan-sought-in-albuquerque-dominos-robbery/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
