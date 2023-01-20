Simeone discussed the progress and challenges seen so far in the BASECAMP-1 observational study. “I think we clinicians that take care of patients with solid tumors have been sitting on the sideline and seeing pretty significant efficacy of CAR-T-based therapies in hematologic malignancies. I think that in the next 5 to 10 years that there will be significant advances in the application of CAR-T-based therapies and other cell therapies for solid tumors.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO