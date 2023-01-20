Read full article on original website
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Gene Therapy Trial Begins Recruiting Patients
REGENXBIO has also initiated recruitment for AFFINITY BEYOND, an observational study assessing the prevalence of AAV8 antibodies in male patients with DMD. The phase 1/2 AFFINITY DUCHENNE clinical trial (NCT05693142) for REGENXBIO’s RGX-202, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy intended to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), has begun recruiting patients.1.
Diane Simeone, MD, on Screening Patients for CAR-T Eligibility Before Solid Tumor Relapse
Simeone discussed the progress and challenges seen so far in the BASECAMP-1 observational study. “I think we clinicians that take care of patients with solid tumors have been sitting on the sideline and seeing pretty significant efficacy of CAR-T-based therapies in hematologic malignancies. I think that in the next 5 to 10 years that there will be significant advances in the application of CAR-T-based therapies and other cell therapies for solid tumors.”
