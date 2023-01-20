Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
wvtm13.com
Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
ABC 33/40 News
Teen injured in shooting in west Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A teenager was injured in a shooting in west Birmingham late Sunday night. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a 'ShotSpotter' notification at the Third Avenue Package Store located at 1501 3rd Avenue W. There was also a 911 call made reporting a...
ABC 33/40 News
Charges dropped against woman after body found at bottom of Alabama well
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed murder charges against an Alabama woman in a 2019 killing in which a woman’s body was found at the bottom of a well. A Tuscaloosa County judge granted a motion Monday to drop the case against Monic Mochell Battles, al.com reported.
Shooting outside west Birmingham store leaves teen boy wounded
A late-night shooting outside a Birmingham business left a teen boy shot. Shot Spotter alerted Birmingham police at 11:29 p.m. Sunday to shots fired at 1501 Third Avenue West, which is the Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot, said Sgt....
Coroner: 34 people have died from suspected drug overdoses so far in 2023 in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With January coming to a close, there have already been nearly three dozen deaths across Jefferson County that have been suspected to have been caused by drugs, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. On Monday, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates released a new report about deaths his office has investigated that […]
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest Involving
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via new release through the Hoover Police Department and given permission to use. According to this Hoover Police Department News Release, the person below is wanted for 1st degree felony shoplifting.
12-year-old shot, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found Anterrius Hill, 12, who was suffering from a life-threatening […]
wbrc.com
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Arrests made in Birmingham shooting of 9-year-old girl
The Birmingham Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting Friday night that injured a man and a 9-year-old girl.
ABC 33/40 News
Two men arrested after 9-year-old, father shot at motel
Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a 9-year-old girl and her father at a Birmingham motel. 21-year-old Jonathan Ellington, and 22-year-old Honijah Fletcher, both of Birmingham, Alabama face attempted murder charges, while Fletcher is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County Sheriff's Office projects more revenue with revamped federal inmate program
The Walker County Sheriff's Office anticipates an increase in revenue this fiscal year through its federal inmate program. "The federal inmate program is not something that's brand new," said T.J. Armstrong, Public Information Officer for the Walker County Sheriff's Office. "Sheriff Smith brought in Justin White who had a lot of experience in that area and allowed him to totally revamp and restructure the federal inmate program so that it would operate more efficiently."
ABC 33/40 News
Man struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 280 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on Highway 280 in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office, the incident happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of the highway. The man was identified as 38-year-old Nicholas...
wvtm13.com
12-year-old dies after being shot in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a child's shooting death Saturday. It happened just after midnight in a neighborhood in the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle. Deputies got a call that a child had been shot. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old...
Pedestrian struck, killed near I-459 interchange
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Hoover. According to Hoover Police, officers received calls around 9:08 p.m., of a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes on I-65 north, near mile-marker 249. Another call came in stating that a man had been hit by an F-150, […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warning inmate families of scam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the families of inmates about a scam trying to pull at your heartstrings and steal your money. It’s the latest scam where criminals are impersonating law enforcement. “It’s unfortunate that these people are being able to use...
wvtm13.com
Fatal shooting at Birmingham apartment complex ruled justifiable
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A deadly shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex has been ruled as justifiable. Jayvonne Banks was shot and killed on Jan. 11 at the Adona Apartments on Aspen Run. When police arrived, they found a man with a gun, and they saw a firearm near Banks,...
Man wanted for out-of-state gun charges arrested in Lauderdale County after search
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested a man wanted in Indiana after a traffic stop led to a pursuit and search of part of the county Friday night.
WSFA
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old girl and a 31-year-old father were both shot Friday evening at a motel in the western part of the city, according to officials from the Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Fire & Rescue. Police and Fire & Rescue officials say they responded to the...
ABC 33/40 News
12-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Center Point
A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Center Point early Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot just after midnight. When they arrived on scene, they found the boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
