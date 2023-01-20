ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
wvtm13.com

Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Teen injured in shooting in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A teenager was injured in a shooting in west Birmingham late Sunday night. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a 'ShotSpotter' notification at the Third Avenue Package Store located at 1501 3rd Avenue W. There was also a 911 call made reporting a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

12-year-old shot, killed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found Anterrius Hill, 12, who was suffering from a life-threatening […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

ABC 33/40 News

Walker County Sheriff's Office projects more revenue with revamped federal inmate program

The Walker County Sheriff's Office anticipates an increase in revenue this fiscal year through its federal inmate program. "The federal inmate program is not something that's brand new," said T.J. Armstrong, Public Information Officer for the Walker County Sheriff's Office. "Sheriff Smith brought in Justin White who had a lot of experience in that area and allowed him to totally revamp and restructure the federal inmate program so that it would operate more efficiently."
ABC 33/40 News

Man struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 280 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on Highway 280 in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office, the incident happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of the highway. The man was identified as 38-year-old Nicholas...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed near I-459 interchange

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Hoover. According to Hoover Police, officers received calls around 9:08 p.m., of a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes on I-65 north, near mile-marker 249. Another call came in stating that a man had been hit by an F-150, […]
HOOVER, AL
WSFA

ABC 33/40 News

12-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Center Point

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Center Point early Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot just after midnight. When they arrived on scene, they found the boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
CENTER POINT, AL

