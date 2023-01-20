ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

inForney.com

AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children

MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
MCKINNEY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. STANLEY, GLEN CURTIS; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say

MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
MCKINNEY, TX
KXII.com

Capital murder suspect in custody, police say

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in. Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16. The Gainesville Police Department...
GAINESVILLE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
DALLAS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Arrest made in bomb threat case

A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
parenthoodandpassports.com

16 FUN Things to Do in Denton, Texas

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. From checking out the high-spirited downtown district to participating in many outdoor activities, there are a lot of fun things to do in Denton, Texas. Whether you’re a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or just looking for...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street

While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SANDERS, ALEXANDRA EVA; B/F; POB: UPLAND CA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: TROPHY CLUB TX; OCCUPATION:...
KELLER, TX
fox4news.com

2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den

An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Say Deadly Car Crash Tied to Intersection Take Over

Fort Worth Police believe a fatal car crash that killed two people and injured two others was tied to an intersection takeover, where cars blocked the road and were speeding and drifting. Sunday night just around 11:07 p.m., Fort Worth Police said officers were called to University Drive near West...
FORT WORTH, TX
KBTX.com

TDCJ discovers large stash of contraband

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice recently discovered a large stash of contraband. It was located on the grounds of their Ellis Unit. Officers found numerous boxes of Newport cigarettes, cans of snuff, balloons presumed to contain marijuana and bundles of cigarettes. An investigation is...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Bookings

Bond has been set for the Dallas woman accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the Sulphur Springs Elementary School. Thirty-six-year-old Morgan Rechelle Durrett remains in the Hopkins County in lieu of $100,000 bond. It is not yet known what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at the elementary school.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

