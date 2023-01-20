Read full article on original website
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
Whataburger employee fatally shot in North Texas parking lot
Family members said he was about to become a father.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. STANLEY, GLEN CURTIS; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
KXII.com
Capital murder suspect in custody, police say
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in. Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16. The Gainesville Police Department...
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
ssnewstelegram.com
Arrest made in bomb threat case
A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
parenthoodandpassports.com
16 FUN Things to Do in Denton, Texas
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. From checking out the high-spirited downtown district to participating in many outdoor activities, there are a lot of fun things to do in Denton, Texas. Whether you’re a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or just looking for...
Two people arrested for deadly Fort Worth shooting, a third suspect on the run
16-year-old Zechariah Trevino was killed, and his 17-year-old cousin was seriously injured. The high school has councselors availaable today for anyone who needs to talk about the tragedy.
fox4news.com
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
dpdbeat.com
Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street
While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SANDERS, ALEXANDRA EVA; B/F; POB: UPLAND CA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: TROPHY CLUB TX; OCCUPATION:...
2 students arrested after guns, drugs found in backpacks at high school in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two students were arrested Friday after police found two guns and drugs during an administrative search of the students’ backpacks, according to Arlington police. The Arlington Police Department (APD) said it was notified by staff at Bowie High School at 8 a.m. on Friday, and...
AOL Corp
A Tarrant County restaurant scores high demerits; no closures in recent inspections
Of 188 recent health inspections, only one Tarrant County restaurant received over 29 demerits, according to data from Tarrant County Public Health. Restaurants receiving more than 29 demerits require a follow-up inspection. No restaurant was closed in the health inspections from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14. TCPH inspects and scores...
fox4news.com
2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
dallasexpress.com
Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den
An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Say Deadly Car Crash Tied to Intersection Take Over
Fort Worth Police believe a fatal car crash that killed two people and injured two others was tied to an intersection takeover, where cars blocked the road and were speeding and drifting. Sunday night just around 11:07 p.m., Fort Worth Police said officers were called to University Drive near West...
KBTX.com
TDCJ discovers large stash of contraband
ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice recently discovered a large stash of contraband. It was located on the grounds of their Ellis Unit. Officers found numerous boxes of Newport cigarettes, cans of snuff, balloons presumed to contain marijuana and bundles of cigarettes. An investigation is...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Bookings
Bond has been set for the Dallas woman accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the Sulphur Springs Elementary School. Thirty-six-year-old Morgan Rechelle Durrett remains in the Hopkins County in lieu of $100,000 bond. It is not yet known what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at the elementary school.
