FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has achieved the International Baby-Friendly Designation after being reviewed by Baby-Friendly USA. “MUSC Health Florence has long been a recognized leader in the care of women and newborns,” said Catherine F. Godwin, Director of Women Services. “This designation is a tribute to our commitment to ensuring that every woman who delivers a baby at our facility is given the resources, information, and support needed to help her and her baby get the best, healthiest start in life."

FLORENCE, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO