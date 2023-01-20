ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

wpde.com

CCU students roll up their sleeves to clean Conway community garden

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, dozens of Coastal Carolina University students rolled up their sleeves and gave a community garden in Conway a little tender, love and care. All the students volunteered their time for MLK Day of Service. Larry White, the owner of the garden, grew up...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

MUSC Health Florence achieves International Baby-Friendly certification

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has achieved the International Baby-Friendly Designation after being reviewed by Baby-Friendly USA. “MUSC Health Florence has long been a recognized leader in the care of women and newborns,” said Catherine F. Godwin, Director of Women Services. “This designation is a tribute to our commitment to ensuring that every woman who delivers a baby at our facility is given the resources, information, and support needed to help her and her baby get the best, healthiest start in life."
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Horry County students compete in robotics tournament

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County students are in the Charleston area Saturday for a robotics tournament. The St. James Intermediate robotics team is competing at the First Lego League Challenge Qualifier in Summerville. In addition to programming a Lego robot to complete a set of tasks, they created...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Providing Hope VA to begin work on veteran housing facility

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — The nonprofit organization, Providing Hope VA is breaking ground this week on a veteran housing facility beside its Loris location. The facility will provide emergency, transitional housing for veterans in need, clinical care, counseling, finance, and employment workshops, and will be a safe place for veterans to gather, according to a release from Providing Hope.
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Horry County legal expert breaks down jury selection for Murdaugh murder trial

WPDE — It's a case that's taken South Carolina by storm, and on Monday, the search began for 12 jurors who will give Alex Murdaugh his verdict. "When you have a very high profile case like the Murdaugh case is, what you would probably do is double the size of the jury pool that comes in," said Jimmy Richardson, the solicitor for Horry and Georgetown counties.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Robeson County school bus involved in crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Monday morning on Barker Ten Mile Road in Lumberton. The Public Schools of Robeson County Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne said 10 students were on the bus and they weren’t injured. Horne...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Train cars derail near Loris spilling gravel, closing road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Multiple train cars appear to be overturned and derailed in Horry County Saturday afternoon. Viewers are reporting the incident on Highway 701 North near Loris. Highway 701 from Clio Road to SEC 19 is closed, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Drivers are asked...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 men in hospital after being shot in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men are in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning on Sandy Acres Road in the Floydale community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Their conditions aren’t being released. Pernell said the men indicated they were robbed...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police close in on final loose cow on Highway 701

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A road near the SC/NC border is closed as police work to wrangle in some more loose cattle. Airport Road near Highway 701 North just before the state line is closed as HCPD Environmental Services and Horry County Animal Care Center work to catch the remaining cow causing a road safety hazard.

