wpde.com
Trey Woodberry named athletic director and head football coach for Hannah-Pamplico HS
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County School District 2 has named Trey Woodberry as the next athletic director and head football coach for Hannah-Pamplico High School. For over 26 years, Woodberry has served as an athletic director and head coach in both baseball and football at other programs. Woodberry...
wpde.com
CCU students roll up their sleeves to clean Conway community garden
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, dozens of Coastal Carolina University students rolled up their sleeves and gave a community garden in Conway a little tender, love and care. All the students volunteered their time for MLK Day of Service. Larry White, the owner of the garden, grew up...
wpde.com
MUSC Health Florence achieves International Baby-Friendly certification
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has achieved the International Baby-Friendly Designation after being reviewed by Baby-Friendly USA. “MUSC Health Florence has long been a recognized leader in the care of women and newborns,” said Catherine F. Godwin, Director of Women Services. “This designation is a tribute to our commitment to ensuring that every woman who delivers a baby at our facility is given the resources, information, and support needed to help her and her baby get the best, healthiest start in life."
wpde.com
Local English teacher wins High School Teacher of Excellence Award
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Jennifer Wells of North Myrtle Beach High won the High School Teacher of Excellence Award at the South Carolina Council of Teachers of English conference (SCCTE). Having won this award puts Wells in the running for the national-level of the award from the...
wpde.com
West Florence coach inducted into SC High School Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — West Florence soccer coach Billy Andrews was inducted into the S.C. High School Soccer Coaches Association (SCHSSCA) Hall of Fame Friday afternoon. Andrews is one of a select 17 that have been inducted into the hall of fame. “I feel honored to receive this recognition,”...
wpde.com
Horry County students compete in robotics tournament
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County students are in the Charleston area Saturday for a robotics tournament. The St. James Intermediate robotics team is competing at the First Lego League Challenge Qualifier in Summerville. In addition to programming a Lego robot to complete a set of tasks, they created...
wpde.com
GALLERY: Students help artist paint new mural in downtown Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — "Give a Child Some Paint" is the latest addition to the new Arts and Innovation district in downtown Myrtle Beach. Mural artist, Tommy Simpson, partnered with a handful of Grand Strand students to help put the finishing touches on the pastel leaves. Work on...
wpde.com
NMB woman leaves prison, thanks program for helping her earn education
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The people behind a program in South Carolina prisons said it could be the answer to less crime, tax dollars spent and ex-inmates ending up behind bars again after their release. Persevere is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization, that goes into prisons, and teaches...
wpde.com
Providing Hope VA to begin work on veteran housing facility
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — The nonprofit organization, Providing Hope VA is breaking ground this week on a veteran housing facility beside its Loris location. The facility will provide emergency, transitional housing for veterans in need, clinical care, counseling, finance, and employment workshops, and will be a safe place for veterans to gather, according to a release from Providing Hope.
wpde.com
Horry County legal expert breaks down jury selection for Murdaugh murder trial
WPDE — It's a case that's taken South Carolina by storm, and on Monday, the search began for 12 jurors who will give Alex Murdaugh his verdict. "When you have a very high profile case like the Murdaugh case is, what you would probably do is double the size of the jury pool that comes in," said Jimmy Richardson, the solicitor for Horry and Georgetown counties.
wpde.com
5th annual Murrells Inlet Chicken Bog Challenge to be held end of January
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — This weekend local chefs and backyard cooks will be competing to become the 5th annual Murrells Inlet Chicken Bog Champion. Chefs from across the area are whipping up their favorite recipes for you to try!. NEW: Police close in on final loose cow on...
wpde.com
Free tax preparation in Horry County 'serves people better' by calling 211
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday marks the start of this year's tax season and there's an improved process for people to file for free in Horry County thanks to a new partnership. The United Way of Horry County has teamed up with the United Way of Greenville County...
wpde.com
Robeson County school bus involved in crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Monday morning on Barker Ten Mile Road in Lumberton. The Public Schools of Robeson County Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne said 10 students were on the bus and they weren’t injured. Horne...
wpde.com
NMB surfing organization teaches people with disabilities how to surf around the world
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A surfing organization that started in North Myrtle Beach is taking its mission all over the world. Adaptive Surf Project's goal is to make surfing an activity that anyone can participate in. They started in 2014 by building surfboards that a person with...
wpde.com
Train cars derail near Loris spilling gravel, closing road
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Multiple train cars appear to be overturned and derailed in Horry County Saturday afternoon. Viewers are reporting the incident on Highway 701 North near Loris. Highway 701 from Clio Road to SEC 19 is closed, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Drivers are asked...
wpde.com
2 men in hospital after being shot in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men are in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning on Sandy Acres Road in the Floydale community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Their conditions aren’t being released. Pernell said the men indicated they were robbed...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach woman turns small gift into big win with Powerball ticket
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach woman was able to win big and turned her Christmas gift into a winning Powerball ticket. She was able to turn the small winnings off a scratch-off ticket into $150,000. “My mom put a $5 ticket in my stocking, and I...
wpde.com
Woman left Little River-area hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman is charged after the Horry County Police Dept. responded to a call in reference to a car being stolen from McLeod Seacoast Hospital on January 18. Paige Louise Johnson is charged with grand larceny, a value of $10,000 or more. Johnson had...
wpde.com
Winning $300K lottery ticket helps change grumpy Conway man's mood
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Conway man might have been grumpy when his wife asked him to buy a lottery ticket but his mood soon changed. The woman said she was feeling lucky when she asked him to buy a ticket, according to lottery officials. “He was in the...
wpde.com
Police close in on final loose cow on Highway 701
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A road near the SC/NC border is closed as police work to wrangle in some more loose cattle. Airport Road near Highway 701 North just before the state line is closed as HCPD Environmental Services and Horry County Animal Care Center work to catch the remaining cow causing a road safety hazard.
