Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
A master list of vanity license plates too crude for Michigan roads
Nice try, but whoever requested ‘BEERME,’ ‘L0LBUTT’ or even ‘EF0HI0′ as their custom license plate won’t get to show them off in Michigan. The rejected words are among more than 21,000 personalized plates banned by the Michigan Department of State for being dirty, graphic or hateful.
WWMT
Whitmer, Democrats expected to address firearm access in new term
LANSING, Mich. — With a new Democrat-led Legislature, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may be able to see plans she's pushed for years finally come to fruition. While delivering her fourth State of the State address Wednesday, the governor is expected to share some of her priorities of her second term.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
lansingcitypulse.com
What Michigan must do, and stop doing, to rebuild education
With this new year comes a new legislative term, and with it a new opportunity to make a significant, positive impact on the lives of Michigan’s students, staff, and schools. For the new state legislature in Lansing, there is real urgency to correct poorly conceived education laws from the...
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named Michigan’s Top Bucket List Restaurant
Michigan is known for having some amazing food selections. When I hear of a new place my ears perk up and I start to drool just a little. I recently saw a "Michigan bucket list" but this wasn't for places you need to see, instead it was a restaurant where you need to eat.
Pride Source
Drag Queens Have Become Culture War Targets. So How Exactly Are Michigan’s Drag Performers Doing?
Drag performers are used to being center stage. What showgirl doesn’t love a spotlight? Unfortunately, in 2022 drag performers nationwide were in a spotlight not of their choosing and for all the wrong reasons. Drag performers have become visible targets in a culture war waged by people who believe...
WWMT
Nurses at two central Michigan hospitals to hold strike authorization votes
MT. PLEASANT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nurses at two hospitals in central Michigan announced on Friday that they would be holding strike authorization votes later this week. Nurses at MyMichigan Alma and McLaren Central have been working under expired contracts since November, according to the Michigan Nurses Association. “Nurses are rising...
WWMT
Michigan, U.S. flags lowered to honor victims of Monterey Park shooting
LANSING, Mich. — U.S. and Michigan flags were ordered to be lowered to half-staff Monday to honor the victims of the Monterey Park, Calif. shooting, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I’m heartbroken for the families and loved ones of the victims as we grieve this tragedy at a time...
WWMT
Portage Central High School student selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Portage Central High School senior was among the two students selected to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate Youth Program, according to a Sunday news release. Fayyaz Razi, and Olivia Serio from International Academy Okma campus, will join Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters for...
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan must rebuild local public health before next pandemic
For three years, we’ve measured the COVID-19 pandemic by its impact in our communities — case rates, deaths and vaccinations — even our economics. We’ve lost 15 veteran local health officers over the last three years, often taking substantial institutional memory with them. We’ve lost countless staff. Nurses, epidemiologists, sanitarians and more, leaving the local sector for other pastures. Replacing them has been a massive challenge.
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
WWMT
Grand Rapids man sentenced to 37 months for illegally selling, trafficking guns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man will spend over three years behind bars for illegally buying and trafficking firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten Monday. Jerreil Martin ran an illegal gun trafficking business using a tactic called "straw purchasing." He charged customers $50 to $100 per...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
What is a Michigan charter school?
Nearly 30 years ago, Michigan lawmakers passed legislation creating a new category of schools called public school academies, or charter schools, as an alternative to traditional public school systems. Advocates said these schools would operate with more autonomy and usher in an era of expanded school choice, educational innovation, and higher academic achievement. From the very start, there was confusion about what these schools were, including conflicting court rulings on the fundamental...
Tv20detroit.com
Will tolls solve our Michigan road problems? Here's how much they would cost drivers
(WXYZ) — Lawmakers in Lansing are looking over a new report that suggests converting Michigan highways to toll roads could be the answer to our road problems. The research study was put together by the Michigan Department of Transportation, HNTB, a Missouri-based engineering firm, and CDM Smith, a Boston-based engineering firm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Why orange stickers are left on cars on the side of Michigan roads, highways
DETROIT – You see them frequently, tacked onto the rear windows of lone vehicles parked on the sides of roads and highways. But what exactly do those bright orange stickers mean?. Their purpose is likely exactly what you think: The bright orange stickers mean that a vehicle or vehicle...
