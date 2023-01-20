ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Whitmer, Democrats expected to address firearm access in new term

LANSING, Mich. — With a new Democrat-led Legislature, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may be able to see plans she's pushed for years finally come to fruition. While delivering her fourth State of the State address Wednesday, the governor is expected to share some of her priorities of her second term.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

What Michigan must do, and stop doing, to rebuild education

With this new year comes a new legislative term, and with it a new opportunity to make a significant, positive impact on the lives of Michigan’s students, staff, and schools. For the new state legislature in Lansing, there is real urgency to correct poorly conceived education laws from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Nurses at two central Michigan hospitals to hold strike authorization votes

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nurses at two hospitals in central Michigan announced on Friday that they would be holding strike authorization votes later this week. Nurses at MyMichigan Alma and McLaren Central have been working under expired contracts since November, according to the Michigan Nurses Association. “Nurses are rising...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Portage Central High School student selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Portage Central High School senior was among the two students selected to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate Youth Program, according to a Sunday news release. Fayyaz Razi, and Olivia Serio from International Academy Okma campus, will join Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters for...
PORTAGE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan must rebuild local public health before next pandemic

For three years, we’ve measured the COVID-19 pandemic by its impact in our communities — case rates, deaths and vaccinations — even our economics. We’ve lost 15 veteran local health officers over the last three years, often taking substantial institutional memory with them. We’ve lost countless staff. Nurses, epidemiologists, sanitarians and more, leaving the local sector for other pastures. Replacing them has been a massive challenge.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

What is a Michigan charter school?

Nearly 30 years ago, Michigan lawmakers passed legislation creating a new category of schools called public school academies, or charter schools, as an alternative to traditional public school systems. Advocates said these schools would operate with more autonomy and usher in an era of expanded school choice, educational innovation, and higher academic achievement. From the very start, there was confusion about what these schools were, including conflicting court rulings on the fundamental...
MICHIGAN STATE

