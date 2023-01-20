Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
EPA provides update on landfill fire, soil suppression method
MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — Work continues at the landfill in Moody that has been burning since late November. The Environmental Protection Agency worked through the weekend and were back out Monday morning. Right now, workers are grading the area to prepare for cover soil to go on top. From there, the cover material will be packed down.
ABC 33/40 News
Plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Utah plastic surgery institution – along with three of his colleagues – were charged Jan. 11 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 vaccination record cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in the state.
ABC 33/40 News
FEMA reports nearly 2,500 applicants from state after string of tornadoes
The Federal Emergency Management Agency reported it has had 2,439 applications submitted from the state of Alabama asking for federal relief following the Jan. 12 tornadoes. The agency believes that number is still growing. "This is why we are on the ground to make sure that we work on things...
ABC 33/40 News
UAB launches new clinic for patients who have lost their sense of smell and taste
UAB Medicine launched a new, specialized clinic for those who suffer from the loss of taste and smell. It's the new Comprehensive Smell and Taste Center, aimed at helping patients regain the sense of smell and taste through rehab, training, or even medication. "So when you lose your smell, it's like your nerve actually lost function. For example when you have a stroke, what you need to do is you need to train, muscle train, and do your rehab. Smell training is about encouraging their rehab process after their loss of smell," said Dr. Cho.
ABC 33/40 News
Students disciplined after swastikas drawn on desks at 3 Maryland schools, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Swastikas were drawn on student desks at three separate schools in Maryland this week, officials said. In a statement, Montgomery County Public Schools and the Board of Education said that students and staff worked to immediately remove the drawings and that "discipline in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct was assigned."
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County Sheriff's Office projects more revenue with revamped federal inmate program
The Walker County Sheriff's Office anticipates an increase in revenue this fiscal year through its federal inmate program. "The federal inmate program is not something that's brand new," said T.J. Armstrong, Public Information Officer for the Walker County Sheriff's Office. "Sheriff Smith brought in Justin White who had a lot of experience in that area and allowed him to totally revamp and restructure the federal inmate program so that it would operate more efficiently."
ABC 33/40 News
Crash closes Hwy 21/Hwy 78 intersection in Oxford
OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — All southbound lanes and one northbound lane at Highway 21 and Highway 78 in Oxford were closed Monday afternoon due to an accident. The Oxford Fire Department said the area will remain closed for an extended period of time. The closure is expected to last through Tuesday morning.
ABC 33/40 News
Jimmie Hale January News: Talk of Alabama | 1.20.2023
This Valentine's Day, let the children of Jessie's Place of the Jimmie Hale Mission know you are thinking of them by sending them a Valentine's Card. Use the downloadable pdf card here: http://jimmiehalemission.com/valentine-card/. To make sure we receive it in time, please send your card no later than Monday February...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry today, storms return tomorrow night
COOL, DRY DAY AHEAD: The system that brought rain to Alabama over the weekend has lifted out, and lingering clouds will give way to a sunny sky across Alabama today with highs in the 50s, right at seasonal averages for January. Tonight will be fair and cold with lows below freezing over the northern 2/3 of the state.
ABC 33/40 News
Charges dropped against woman after body found at bottom of Alabama well
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed murder charges against an Alabama woman in a 2019 killing in which a woman’s body was found at the bottom of a well. A Tuscaloosa County judge granted a motion Monday to drop the case against Monic Mochell Battles, al.com reported.
ABC 33/40 News
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on I-65 in Hoover
A person was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking along Interstate 65 North near mile marker 249 late Friday night, according to the Hoover Police Department. The Hoover 911 center received a call of a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes of I-65 North around 9:08 p.m. Another call came in shortly after reporting a man had been struck by a Ford F-150 just south of the Interstate 459 interchange.
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in Oxford
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Oxford Police Department has asked for assistance in locating a missing woman. Police said 24-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle was last seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford. Police said Carlisle has not contacted her family in several days which is not normal. She...
ABC 33/40 News
12-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Center Point
A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Center Point early Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot just after midnight. When they arrived on scene, they found the boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
ABC 33/40 News
Pelham PD hosts annual Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics athletes
The Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics and the Pelham Police Department hosted the 12th annual Pelham Polar Plunge at Oak Mountain State Park Saturday. According to a Ainsley Allison for Pelham PD, the event raised close to $20,000. All money raised benefits Special Olympics athletes in the state.
ABC 33/40 News
UAB sets lowest scoring mark of Andy Kennedy era, loses at home to North Texas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — UAB was still without leading scorer Jordan Walker for its home game against North Texas and after setting a new season low in shooting percentage in its last game, the Blazers' offensive struggles continued Saturday against one of the top scoring defenses in the country.
ABC 33/40 News
Two men arrested after 9-year-old, father shot at motel
Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a 9-year-old girl and her father at a Birmingham motel. 21-year-old Jonathan Ellington, and 22-year-old Honijah Fletcher, both of Birmingham, Alabama face attempted murder charges, while Fletcher is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
ABC 33/40 News
Missing: 24-year-old woman from Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person. 24-year-old Bethany Anne Pettus was last seen on January 21, 2023 around Oak Avenue in Jacksonville. She was wearing a pink Carhartt sweatshirt and black leggings with white snowflakes. Pettus is 5'7" tall and weighs 275 pounds. She...
ABC 33/40 News
Samford keep rolling, takes down Western Carolina 74-65
Sure the Crimson Tide are getting most of the basketball attention in this state this season, but don't look now, the Samford Bulldogs are playing elite level basketball over on Lake Shore Drive. The hottest team in the SoCon resides in Homewood, as Bucky McMillian and his squad are playing their best basketball at the most important time, conference play.
