With confidence building, numerous cell and gene therapies will likely go before the FDA and other global regulatory agencies this year, in addition to key data readouts. 2022 was nothing short of a roller coaster ride for the biotech space, particularly for those developing novel cell and gene therapies. Waves of layoffs and restructurings were met with a record-setting number of new gene therapy approvals, as well as a novel cell therapy approval for multiple myeloma and several new indications approved for existing cell therapies.

1 DAY AGO