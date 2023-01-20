Read full article on original website
10 Cell and Gene Therapies to Watch in 2023
With confidence building, numerous cell and gene therapies will likely go before the FDA and other global regulatory agencies this year, in addition to key data readouts. 2022 was nothing short of a roller coaster ride for the biotech space, particularly for those developing novel cell and gene therapies. Waves of layoffs and restructurings were met with a record-setting number of new gene therapy approvals, as well as a novel cell therapy approval for multiple myeloma and several new indications approved for existing cell therapies.
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – January 25, 2023
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Gene Therapy Trial Begins Recruiting Patients
REGENXBIO has also initiated recruitment for AFFINITY BEYOND, an observational study assessing the prevalence of AAV8 antibodies in male patients with DMD. The phase 1/2 AFFINITY DUCHENNE clinical trial (NCT05693142) for REGENXBIO’s RGX-202, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy intended to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), has begun recruiting patients.1.
Allogeneic T-cell Progenitor Therapy Trial Doses First Patient With Leukemia
The dosing of the first patient took place in December 2022 and no adverse events related to the therapy have been reported. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT04959903) evaluating Smart Immune’s SMART101, an investigational allogeneic human T lymphoid progenitor (HTLP) cell therapy intended to assist in the restoration of the immune system of patients who have received T-cell-depleted allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).
Logic-gated CAR T Therapy Cleared for Lymphoma Trials
The CD19/CD20 dual-targeted CAR is currently under investigation in an investigator-initiated study in UCLA. The FDA has cleared ImmPACT Bio’s investigational new drug application (IND) of its logic-gated chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy IMPT-314 to be evaluated for safety and preliminary efficacy in a phase 1/2 clinical trial expected to launch in early 2023 in patients with aggressive B-cell lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).1.
Rett Syndrome Gene Therapy Cleared for Clinical Trial
NGN-401 is Neurogene’s second investigational gene therapy to enter clinical trials. The FDA has cleared Neurogene’s investigational new drug application (IND) of NGN-401 and the company is planning to initiate a phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate intracerebroventricular (ICV) injection of the gene therapy in girls with Rett syndrome in 2023.
