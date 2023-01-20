Read full article on original website
Samsung's paltry Galaxy S23 preorder bonus sends the wrong message to its most loyal customers
As Commerce Editor for Android Police, balancing the myriad array of price histories and deals for anything and everything tech-related you can buy isn't just part of the job, it's a skill I've spent a decade honing. And more important than being able to spot a good deal is being able to recognize an inadequate or disingenuous "deal" — promotions that masquerade as deals (while just being what a 2019 product should be sold at in 2023), jacking up the "list price" in order to make the normal cost look discounted, or trying to sell you something you should not be buying at all in 2023 (like basically anything that charges over micro USB). These are what I hunt because they not only waste my time, they waste your money if I can't stop you.
Android Authority
This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
Phone Arena
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra selfie camera may be getting the upgrades it needs
With just over a week separating us from its official unveiling at Unpacked on February 1, anticipation around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is becoming palpable. Leaks have painted an increasingly clear picture of the new flagship lineup, with specs spilled, retail packaging revealed, and pricing plans made public. We even know a lot about the impressive new hardware being used to power the rear camera in the S23 Ultra, but we hadn't heard much about the all-important front-facing camera — that is, until now.
The Verge
Samsung may put its free TV Plus streaming app into other manufacturers’ TVs
Samsung TV Plus, the app that houses hundreds of free channels, could eventually make its way to other, non-Samsung TVs. That’s according to media tech reporter Janko Roettgers, who writes in his Lowpass newsletter that Samsung’s in talks to bring its streaming app to TCL TVs. Introduced in...
Your TV is spying on you, but you can stop it
To stop your smart TV from spying on you, disable ACR technology, block built-in cameras and turn off built-in microphones.
Galaxy S23 Ultra release date and specs leak finally reveals everything about the new model
Like the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S23 flagship family will deliver three devices featuring two distinct designs. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will pack the “traditional” smartphone design, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a built-in S Pen stylus. The Ultra will be the most expensive new Galaxy S phone and the Note successor that fans want to buy this year. And it so happens that the Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked in full ahead of the launch event.
Google Messages can now keep group chats with up to 100 people private and secure
Google is heavily pushing RCS as the next big thing to replace text messaging in the US. To win over users and to persuade Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage, Google added end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for 1-on-1 chats in the Messages app in June 2021. A year later, in May 2022, the company teased E2EE coming to group chats in Google Messages, with the feature finally rolling out to beta members towards the end of the year. One limitation of Google's implementation was that E2EE in group chats was restricted to 21 people. That's changing now, with the limit seemingly being raised to 100 people.
Twitter Blue is now available on Android, just as expensive as on iPhone
Twitter has been in a lot of controversy since the arrival of its new head honcho, Elon Musk. The social media company completely overhauled its verification system, allowing anyone to flaunt the once-revered blue checkmark if they pay for Twitter Blue. The revamped subscription service has been available for iPhone and web users for a while, but it's just now going live for Android users, though you probably won't like the pricing.
Fullscreen YouTube is glitching all over for some Google Pixel 7 users
Compared to the Pixel 6 launch two years ago, Google's latest series of flagship phones have been relatively bug-free. That's not to say the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are flawless, of course — just this month alone, we've seen delayed patches and Bluetooth issues causing drivers to miss out on music, turn-by-turn navigation, and more. Now, it seems like another pressing software bug is rearing its ugly head, this one causing problems with fullscreen playback on YouTube's various apps.
How to pair your Wear OS smartwatch with a new phone without resetting it
Wear OS smartwatches are among the best Android smartwatches. They're also straightforward to pair and set up when using them for the first time. When you get a new phone or reset your existing one, you have to reset your smartwatch, which means losing the customization and setup you've done on your timepiece. The standard process requires you to factory reset your smartwatch before it can be paired again.
Flip the script and grab a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with up to $200 off
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now available with up to $200 off, which is a great discount for a smartphone that delivers nostalgia-flavored modern technology. This phone has a 6.7" 1080p screen, but it's slim enough to actually fit into something as small as the front pocket of women's jeans.
Amazfit GTS 4 review: Premium price, budget experience
The Amazfit GTS 4 is a strange device. At a retail price of $200, the tracker is positioned as an upper midrange option, competing not only against scores of trackers from market leaders like Fitbit, but also fully-fledged smartwatches. I really like some things about the GTS 4: it's got an attractive (if familiar) design, and its display is lovely and vibrant. But in the ever more crowded fitness wearable space, that's probably not enough to justify the GTS 4's existence, let alone its price.
How to upgrade your Stadia Controller to the new Bluetooth mode
One of the biggest questions about Stadia's impending closure was whether or not Google would actually update the Stadia controller to open up Bluetooth support. Up until today, the only way to use a Stadia controller on a third-party platform was over USB, leaving it off the list of Android's best controllers. This all changes with Google's new Stadia controller unlock tool, which conveniently works through the Chrome browser. So if you've been keen to unlock Bluetooth support on the Stadia controller, perhaps to play some of Android's best games, we've whipped up this easy-to-follow guide so that everyone can get up to speed to play wirelessly over Bluetooth with their Stadia controller on their platform of choice.
Material You seeps deeper into Google Photos with Partner Sharing
Google Photos makes the storing and sharing of memories effortless. But the app achieves its greatest synergy when users share their photo and video libraries with their partners, letting one see snaps they've taken on the other's device from their own phone almost immediately. But as much as Partner Sharing makes life easy, a Material You makeover should make the feature easier to get on board with and it's hitting people's eyes right now.
The amazing OnePlus 10T gets a massive $200 discount
The OnePlus 10T will impress you with its 125W fast wired charging, smooth performance, and great battery life. It will also handle all your heavy apps and games with ease. At its discounted price of $450, the phone easily beats other mid-rangers available at the same price point.
CNET
Galaxy S23 Launch: How to Watch Samsung Unpacked 2023
The Samsung Unpacked 2023 event is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco. Samsung is expected to unveil its new flagship smartphone series -- the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Don't miss: Samsung Galaxy S23...
Spectacular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 sale drops price to $1,300
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the stand-out smartphones of 2022, and it's truly a great device. This is a phone with an absolutely massive screen measuring 7.6 inches. Of course, the 6.2-inch cover display should also be mentioned since it's equally impressive. The 50MP camera will also allow you to take great-quality pics.
Leaked Galaxy S23 case renders detail flat backs and the end of an era
Samsung is set to finally take the wraps off the Galaxy S23 series at its next Unpacked event on February 1, but the element of surprise for the phone has already been spoiled thanks to a bevy of leaked images in recent months. From unofficial case renders to dummy pictures, those leaks were backed up by a few more that showcased the phone's supposed cases and rear camera layout. Now a bunch of new renders that just appeared online seem to all but confirm the new flagship's design.
Mobvoi's next TicWatch Pro looks way sleeker than its last in this leak
The TicWatch Pro series from Mobvoi has been a standout for Wear OS, owing to its premium experience at an affordable price point. The next model could continue that trend as a leak from last year claimed that the TicWatch Pro 3's successor would run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5+ chipset for wearables and boast 50% longer battery life. Mobvoi also teased the forthcoming TicWatch Pro model with a textured rim as opposed to the smooth one on the TicWatch Pro 3. We now have our first comprehensive look at the next-generation TicWatch Pro 5 thanks to a newly leaked render.
