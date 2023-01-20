BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal car crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening. According to the Michigan State Police, authorities responded to the 11500 block of M-139 near Sherr Road around 9:15 p.m. for a car that had left the roadway and hit a tree. First responders on scene found two victims dead in the vehicle.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO