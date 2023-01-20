GE Aerospace headquarters to remain in Cincinnati after company split

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — General Electric Aerospace will be able to keep calling Cincinnati home for the company headquarters.

General Electric (GE) announced the company, GE Aerospace , will be keeping their headquarters in Cincinnati after splitting their main company into three different ones.

The decision to split was publicly announced in 2021 . The three companies are known as GE Aerospace, GE HealthCare and GE Vernova.

Larry Culp will lead GE Aerospace; he has been named CEO of the aviation business.

“GE Aerospace continues to have a strong commitment to Cincinnati and the surrounding community, and our headquarters functions will remain here following our transition to a stand-alone public company in early 2024,” a GE spokesperson said.

A passage provided to 2 NEWS says, “GE will be an aviation-focused company shaping the future of flight.”

The GE Vernova company will include everything digital, electric power, financial services and renewable units. Vernova’s headquarters for the business will be based in Cambridge, Mass., a statement says.

In 2022, Dayton and Cincinnati area employees provided more than 20,000 hours of their time for over 100 volunteer projects. More than $625,000 from charitable contributions from employees was matched by the GE Foundation .

GE says in 2022, the contributions matched went towards 345 unique non-profits in the Cincinnati-Dayton area.

A GE representative said in a message to 2 NEWS, “Our commitment to Cincinnati and Dayton remains strong.”

