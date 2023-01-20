ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

GE Aerospace headquarters to remain in Cincinnati after company split

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2cY5_0kLyKzTH00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — General Electric Aerospace will be able to keep calling Cincinnati home for the company headquarters.

Culver’s switches from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products

General Electric (GE) announced the company, GE Aerospace , will be keeping their headquarters in Cincinnati after splitting their main company into three different ones.

The decision to split was publicly announced in 2021 . The three companies are known as GE Aerospace, GE HealthCare and GE Vernova.

Larry Culp will lead GE Aerospace; he has been named CEO of the aviation business.

“GE Aerospace continues to have a strong commitment to Cincinnati and the surrounding community, and our headquarters functions will remain here following our transition to a stand-alone public company in early 2024,” a GE spokesperson said.

Lakota Local Schools Superintendent Matt Miller resigning

A passage provided to 2 NEWS says, “GE will be an aviation-focused company shaping the future of flight.”

The GE Vernova company will include everything digital, electric power, financial services and renewable units. Vernova’s headquarters for the business will be based in Cambridge, Mass., a statement says.

In 2022, Dayton and Cincinnati area employees provided more than 20,000 hours of their time for over 100 volunteer projects. More than $625,000 from charitable contributions from employees was matched by the GE Foundation .

Resolution to honor fallen Officer Seara Burton heads to Indiana Senate

GE says in 2022, the contributions matched went towards 345 unique non-profits in the Cincinnati-Dayton area.

A GE representative said in a message to 2 NEWS, “Our commitment to Cincinnati and Dayton remains strong.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
LOVELAND, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati to purchase former Saks building for $3 million

The city of Cincinnati plans to spend $3 million to purchase the now-empty location of the former Saks Fifth Avenue Downtown. The department store permanently closed at the end of last year. "We always hate to see a business close," said Council Member Jeff Cramerding. "But with so much exciting...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Dayton-area housing market impacting potential homebuyers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mortgage rates have made the purchasing process difficult for first time homebuyers in the Dayton area. In recent months, mortgage rates have made an impact on the Dayton area. Housing data released shows the median price of residential homes increased about 4 percent in December compared to December, 2021. Real estate […]
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

US-35 reopens near Gettysburg Ave. after crashes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crashes closed US-35 in both directions Monday morning. According to OHGO, US-35 was closed in both directions near Gettysburg Avenue. Traffic was diverted while crews responded. ODOT cameras showed police and medics were on the scene. There is no information on how many cars were involved or if anyone was […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy