The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Help feed Knoxville’s giraffes, elephants by donating tree trimmings
Zoo Knoxville wants your tree trimmings. Why? To help feed their animals.
Knoxville church lends a hand to help after-school program reopen after burst pipe
A nonprofit that offers mentorship to at-risk youth, reopened the after-school program at their Lonsdale location Monday after being closed since Christmas.
wvlt.tv
Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville
Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday, according to the sheriff. More than 400 people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee on Sunday. Small plane emergency landing on I-40 East. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST. Frank Grubbs, the pilot of...
wvlt.tv
Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will be performing in East Tennessee this year. The Fleetwood Mac star will be making a stop in Knoxville as well. Nicks extended her tour into 2023 with 14 performances across the United States after her successful...
WATE
New Knoxville Brewing Company provides more than just beer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Pennsylvania native has made its way to Knoxville. Voodoo Brewing Company is joining the brewery scene, but if beer isn’t a go-to, they also have a drink menu full of wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. It’s a social scene that’s meant to offer...
knoxfocus.com
From farmland to historic homes: Old North Knoxville
Back in 1889, the growing streetcar suburb of North Knoxville had developed as its own community complete with paved streets, a fire station and city hall, a school and sidewalks. The neighborhood was taken into the city in 1897. Today the neighborhood boosts itself as “Historic Old North Knoxville” and...
WBIR
Repticon invades Jacob's Building
All critters scaly and cold-blooded took over the Jacob Building Sunday. Repticon brought a slew of vendors to the Chilhowee Park and Expo Center.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
WATE
Local Church brings new initiative to discuss difficult issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days of Dialogue: A Southern City Speaks is a new initiative started by the Episcopal Church of the Ascension to allow locals to speak on and discuss issues that society finds difficult to talk about with others. The kickoff event to the new initiative starts on Saturday Jan. 21. where two performances of a very unique, one act, one man play is being presented.
Rock legend Stevie Nicks announces Knoxville concert
The first woman to ever be inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces on Monday she will perform in Knoxville later this year.
wvlt.tv
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two parents with two children losing their ability to walk is asking for the community’s help. On Friday, Amanda Robinson and her husband told WVLT News their children Tobias, 10, and Jedediah, 7, have a rare condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. “It is a muscle-wasting...
wvlt.tv
Couple married in Vol-themed wedding
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lifetime Vol fans Susan and Roy Hughes got married on Jan. 14, and started their marriage on Rocky Top. From checkered shoes to an orange suit, the Hughes got married in front of the Volunteer Statue in Circle Park. “We’re both huge fans,” Susan Hughes said....
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
Knoxville woman loses over $2,000 after safe store files for bankruptcy
A Knoxville woman is frustrated after she purchased a safe and paid it in full but it never arrived. The company she bought it from has declared bankruptcy.
Local church struggles to recover post-pandemic, and from Methodist split
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Church Drive in Gatlinburg is the home of a century-old church. Webb's Creek United Methodist was founded in 1917. A little over five years ago, they celebrated 100 years of success, faith and community. A lot can change in five years. "This church used to have...
indherald.com
Kellie Walker, whose public battle with cancer inspired a community, dies at 38
Kellie Walker, the Scott County woman whose courageous battle with cancer inspired a community, died early Saturday. She was 38. Walker had served as the executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands for the past decade, and chapters could be written about her work at the child advocacy center. But it was through her transparent approach to her battle with a rare form of cancer that helped to create a legacy.
'It's an honor' | Lenoir City senior destined for spotlight as new 'Youth of the Year'
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — An East Tennessee teenage leader officially has the title "Youth of the Year." The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley hosted its annual competition and ceremony Thursday night. The Youth of the Year Award recognizes Boys and Girls Club members who show leadership,...
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
WATE
New Owner for Downtown Buildings
Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. Good Morning Tennessee 10 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee 7 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee 6 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee...
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County.
