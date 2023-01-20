ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville

Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday, according to the sheriff. More than 400 people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee on Sunday. Small plane emergency landing on I-40 East. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST. Frank Grubbs, the pilot of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New Knoxville Brewing Company provides more than just beer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Pennsylvania native has made its way to Knoxville. Voodoo Brewing Company is joining the brewery scene, but if beer isn’t a go-to, they also have a drink menu full of wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. It’s a social scene that’s meant to offer...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

From farmland to historic homes: Old North Knoxville

Back in 1889, the growing streetcar suburb of North Knoxville had developed as its own community complete with paved streets, a fire station and city hall, a school and sidewalks. The neighborhood was taken into the city in 1897. Today the neighborhood boosts itself as “Historic Old North Knoxville” and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local Church brings new initiative to discuss difficult issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days of Dialogue: A Southern City Speaks is a new initiative started by the Episcopal Church of the Ascension to allow locals to speak on and discuss issues that society finds difficult to talk about with others. The kickoff event to the new initiative starts on Saturday Jan. 21. where two performances of a very unique, one act, one man play is being presented.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two parents with two children losing their ability to walk is asking for the community’s help. On Friday, Amanda Robinson and her husband told WVLT News their children Tobias, 10, and Jedediah, 7, have a rare condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. “It is a muscle-wasting...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Couple married in Vol-themed wedding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lifetime Vol fans Susan and Roy Hughes got married on Jan. 14, and started their marriage on Rocky Top. From checkered shoes to an orange suit, the Hughes got married in front of the Volunteer Statue in Circle Park. “We’re both huge fans,” Susan Hughes said....
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Kellie Walker, whose public battle with cancer inspired a community, dies at 38

Kellie Walker, the Scott County woman whose courageous battle with cancer inspired a community, died early Saturday. She was 38. Walker had served as the executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands for the past decade, and chapters could be written about her work at the child advocacy center. But it was through her transparent approach to her battle with a rare form of cancer that helped to create a legacy.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

New Owner for Downtown Buildings

Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership.
KNOXVILLE, TN

