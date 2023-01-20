Valley home sales down but better than nationwide
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. home sales slumped 34% in December, continuing an 11-month drop.
Home sales were down 18% for the year, the weakest year since 2014.Shenango Twp. police officer awarded for life-saving response
Mahoning County home sales slipped 30% in December but closed down 6% for the year, much better than the national average. The average home price was $175,000, 5% higher for the year.
Columbiana County home sales were down 24% in December and dropped 13% for the year.
Good news again on the average sales price, it was $175,000, which was a 9% improvement over the year.
Trumbull County home sales slid 24% in December and were 7% lower for the year. Sellers got $159,000 on average, which was 6% higher compared to the previous year.
Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, climbing to a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall, limiting buying power. As rates rise, they can add hundreds of dollars to monthly mortgage payments.
In 2022, first-time buyers accounted for only 26% of all home sales, according to the National Association of Realtors.
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rate fell this week to 6.15%, its lowest level since September, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. Still, it remains nearly double the 3.56% average rate a year ago.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0