michiganchronicle.com

New Skilled-Trade Academy Offers Detroiters Jobs and Energy Efficient Home Repairs

DTE Energy and Walker-Miller Energy Services launch Energy Efficiency Academy partnership, quadrupling program participants in 2023. DTE Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, has partnered with Walker-Miller Energy Services, one of the country’s largest African American and woman-owned energy efficiency companies, to launch the Energy Efficiency Academy. The Academy directly responds to the growing demand for energy-efficient home repairs in Detroit, while also building a local workforce that will benefit the community for years to come.
DETROIT, MI
progressivegrocer.com

1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Megabus returning to Detroit with expanded transit

(FOX 2) - The Megabus is coming back to Detroit, along with an expanded network of travel routes the transit option offers. After shutting down operations in the summer of 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic, the popular option for getting around the Midwest is ramping up its service once again.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

People Are Leaving Michigan for This State

I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind

The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
LIVONIA, MI
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE

