Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Whitmer, Gilchrist, Kildee celebrate GM’s $795 million Michigan investment
FLINT, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee takes an immense pride in his hometown. And Friday was another moment he won’t soon forget. Kildee, D-Flint Twp., stood witness as General Motors said it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant.
michiganchronicle.com
New Skilled-Trade Academy Offers Detroiters Jobs and Energy Efficient Home Repairs
DTE Energy and Walker-Miller Energy Services launch Energy Efficiency Academy partnership, quadrupling program participants in 2023. DTE Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, has partnered with Walker-Miller Energy Services, one of the country’s largest African American and woman-owned energy efficiency companies, to launch the Energy Efficiency Academy. The Academy directly responds to the growing demand for energy-efficient home repairs in Detroit, while also building a local workforce that will benefit the community for years to come.
progressivegrocer.com
1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
CBS News Detroit to debut 2 local weeknight newscasts, with plans for more
A year and one month after announcing plans to become a major player in local TV news, Detroit’s CBS station is ready to roll out two newscasts. Starting Monday, CBS News Detroit — as the WWJ-TV (Channel 62) team is branded — will be airing half-hour newscasts at 6 and 11 p.m. on weeknights and simulcasting them online. ...
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?
Daniel Gilbert is the founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the United States. He is also the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers professional basketball team.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
fox2detroit.com
Megabus returning to Detroit with expanded transit
(FOX 2) - The Megabus is coming back to Detroit, along with an expanded network of travel routes the transit option offers. After shutting down operations in the summer of 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic, the popular option for getting around the Midwest is ramping up its service once again.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
General Motors invests nearly $1 billion in select Michigan, out-of-state manufacturing plants to build new V-8 engine
General Motors has announced plans to invest $918 million combined into four U.S. plants, including two in Michigan, to produce the sixth generation Small Block V-8 Engine and for electric vehicle production.
earnthenecklace.com
Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
1051thebounce.com
People Are Leaving Michigan for This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
michiganchronicle.com
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind
The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
Michigan Teen Wins $613,000 on a Lottery Ticket She Got as a Christmas Present
Imagine winning over $600,000 on a lottery ticket you got for Christmas. It happened to a 19-year-old Michigan woman who says the gift was from a friend. The Detroit woman says she was out with a friend when he decided to give her an early Christmas present. The gift was a Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket and it turned out to be a winner.
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Looks like Detroit fave Rose’s Fine Food isn’t for sale after all
The owner changed her mind and is expanding the business with cooking classes and an apprenticeship program
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
police1.com
Detroit's police, fire pension system slams WWE with lawsuit amid ex-CEO's return
DETROIT — Detroit's Police and Fire Retirement System has filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, in which it has a vested interest, to prevent a sale after its CEO was removed by the WWE board. The board filed the class-action suit, announced Tuesday, in the Court of the...
Hundreds of Detroiters are able to sign up for free lead paint removal program
On Saturday a free event in Detroit kicked off the expansion of The Detroit LeadSafe Housing Program's free lead paint removal program.
Consumers Energy electric customers will see higher monthly bills after rate increase approved
LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy electric customers will see higher monthly bills after a $155 million rate increase was approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). The utility company provides electricity to approximately 1.9 million customers in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, primarily on the west side of the state....
Is This Detroit Hot Spot Really The Ugliest Building in Michigan?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and apparently. What's one person's Mona Lisa is another person's toddler's finger painting, and that looks like it applies to buildings as well. News Flash... people are pretty opinionated too. Travel A Lot decided to take a look at those...
