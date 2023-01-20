Read full article on original website
The Tomahawk
Body scanner promises prison security enhancement
In an effort to increase and enhance security, the Tennessee Department of Correction announced the implementation of new technology. According to a recent press release, every person entering a TDOC prison will be required to be screened by a full-body scanner. TDOC is promising that the new technology enhances its...
TBI investigating assault complaint against Campbell Co. teacher
Weather, in winter months especially, can impact the amount of energy being used. Sales tax holiday could be coming to grocery stores in Tennessee. Two bills are in the state General Assembly. One would give Tennesseans aged 70 and up, a sales tax holiday on groceries for July through September. The other would give all Tennesseans the same tax break on groceries for August and September.
New Proposal Could Force Cows to Wear Diapers to Contain Methane Emissions, Farmer Speaks Out
Forcing cows to wear masks and diapers to contain their methane emissions is easily one of the dumbest ideas the world has ever seen. A farmer from Tennessee recently joined the Tucker Carlson Show on Fox News to condemn the idea. She said the people that came up with the idea have “gone to loony town.”
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
Why your power bill might be higher this month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
50-plus miles of SW VA rivers proposed as critical fish habitat
More than 50 miles of river habitat in Southwest Virginia has been proposed to be protected as "critical habitat" for a small fish once found in rivers across Southern Appalachia - the sickle darter.
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
DOJ: 3 people from East TN indicted in 'large-scale' heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy
ABINGDON, Va. — A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted a total of seven people as part of a large heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. Three of those people were from East Tennessee. The indictment said they planned to bring drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee....
FBI offers reward in vandalism at Tennessee pregnancy clinic
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalism at a women’s health clinic in Nashville.
Pregnancy resource nonprofit’s offer to help still stands amid abortion ban in TN
The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was marked by more controversy in Tennessee, roughly five months after the state's abortion "trigger law" took effect.
Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. […]
Seven people charged for moving heroin, meth through southwest Virginia
Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.
Gas Prices in Rutherford County are No Longer Some of the Lowest in the State
(Rutherford County, TN) Gas prices in the Volunteer State are the 7th lowest in the nation right now. However, average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
TN mother, daughter accused of stealing dog after homeowners left it outside in single-digit temps
Two women in Tennessee are facing theft charges after they allegedly took a dog from owners who left it outside during December's arctic blast.
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
Eye to the Sky: When will winter return to Tennessee? Maybe not soon
As anticipated, a few light snow showers around the northern Cumberland Plateau Monday morning didn’t really amount to anything. It was a little too warm and the precipitation was too limited. As we plunge head-long into the end of January, it has been quite a contrast from a year...
A Tennessee judge threatens to confiscate cellphones of minors convicted of vaping
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many teens, their cellphone is one of their most valued possessions, but a Smith County juvenile court judge has threatened to take them away if they are convicted of vaping. Judge Branden Bellar wrote in his ruling that minors are vaping at an “unprecedented...
Gunman in Southern California shooting that killed 10, wounded 10 is dead
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna […]
Lawmaker wants personal marijuana possession to be a $25 fine instead of criminal
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for personal marijuana possession to be subject to a civil fine instead of criminal charges. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB309 which seeks to amend state law on marijuana possession. The bill defines personal marijuana possession as one ounce or less...
Should marijuana be legalized in Tennessee? Lawmaker files bill to add cannabis-related questions to 2024 ballot
The questions would be non-binding and only serve as a gauge on public interest in Tennessee on the subjects of medical and recreational cannabis, as well as the decriminalization of some weed offenses.
