The Tomahawk

Body scanner promises prison security enhancement

In an effort to increase and enhance security, the Tennessee Department of Correction announced the implementation of new technology. According to a recent press release, every person entering a TDOC prison will be required to be screened by a full-body scanner. TDOC is promising that the new technology enhances its...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating assault complaint against Campbell Co. teacher

Weather, in winter months especially, can impact the amount of energy being used. Sales tax holiday could be coming to grocery stores in Tennessee. Two bills are in the state General Assembly. One would give Tennesseans aged 70 and up, a sales tax holiday on groceries for July through September. The other would give all Tennesseans the same tax break on groceries for August and September.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Why your power bill might be higher this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WREG

Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices in Rutherford County are No Longer Some of the Lowest in the State

(Rutherford County, TN) Gas prices in the Volunteer State are the 7th lowest in the nation right now. However, average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

