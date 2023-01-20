ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Fire extinguishes vehicle fires on East Jones Street

By Molly Curley
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish two vehicle fires in Savannah Friday afternoon.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, around 4:40 p.m., crews responded to the fire in an apartment garage on 304 East Jones Street.

Firefighters found two vehicles on fire. As some crews worked to extinguish it, others ensured no flames had extended to the apartments above the garage.

There was minimum smoke damage to some apartments, but officials said no one had to be displaced.

No injuries were reported.

WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

