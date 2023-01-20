ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

Lisbon city garage to see potential renovation

By Kristen McFarland
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wXvix_0kLyKMUI00

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — The Village Council of Lisbon is considering a plan to revamp the street department’s garage on Route 164.

In 2004, a major flood damaged much of the garage and street equipment and for the last 15 years, not much improvement has been made to the property.

Man and woman facing multiple rape charges

Mayor Peter Wilson says the first step would be to fix the structure of the old street garage and then look at bringing in better equipment.

“That’s rebuilding the roof, putting in cement floor as part of the garage, putting on new doors, replacing the soffit, fascia, things like that, building a lean to the back of the building,” said Wilson.

The project also has plans to put in adequate drainage and improve the electrical conditions of the garage. In order for the project to happen there must be a full council approval.

“We’re looking for grants, I’m looking for grants, the village is looking for grants to help us defray the cost of rebuilding or restoring the garage,” Wilson said.

The preliminary cost for the rebuilding is estimated at nearly $147,000 dollars.
Due to the size of the project, it will go out for bid if approved.

“Given inflation and how building costs have risen, the price of concrete has gone up nearly 20/30 percent. The estimate is $147, I think we will be lucky to the project for $185, $190,” said Wilson.

The street committee is also discussing paying for the project out of the city’s general funding or using the American Rescue Plan Funds. Council is set to discuss and possibly approve the project at their January 24th meeting.

If the project is approved, the city is hopeful to begin revamping by summer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

FirstEnergy makes upgrades to high-voltage lines in eastern Ohio

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — American Transmission Systems, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., announced the completion of a 13-mile upgrade to the company’s high-voltage transmission lines in Carroll and Columbiana counties. FirstEnergy says this is just the beginning of a 64-mile transmission line project. A spokesperson said that approximately...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Car crashes into concrete divider on 711

Police are investigating an early morning traffic accident in Youngstown. Dispatchers got a call just before 1:30 a.m. Monday that a car had slammed into a concrete divider along Route 711 at the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit. When the fire department arrived they found the car with front end...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Alliance

Do you seek a listing of the best quality hotel in the Alliance locality area? I’ve provided on this page the best quality hotel listing these are basically situated in the Alliance. Also, a directional link from your area, with direction, Web Address information, Support Number, estimate regular users...
ALLIANCE, OH
WFMJ.com

New billboard protests SOBE Thermal Energy plant in Youngstown

A new billboard on Belmont Avenue and Burlington street is protesting the SOBE Thermal Energy plant in downtown Youngstown. The billboard was funded by a grant obtained for Youngstown, an environmental justice community, through Buckeye Environmental Network. The Love Your Neighbor block watch allowed Youngstown residents to view the SOBE...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Will vehicles ever be allowed back on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As repairs continue on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, one question remains. When the project is complete….will vehicles be allowed back on? The bridge was closed indefinitely back in 2019 after a series of incidents involving heavy vehicles ignoring the posted weight limits. Engineer Tony Clark with the West Virginia Division […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WKBN

WKBN

64K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy