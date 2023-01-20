The MCU Phase 5 is about to start with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, giving us our first look at Marvel’s next big villain. But it’s just one of the high-stakes movies in this chapter, as Phase 5 will provide significant developments that will lead to Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. One of them is Thunderbolts, the first MCU film to feature a different crossover team than the Avengers. The Thunderbolts team will feature anti-heroes and former villains who will partner up to take on a new threat.

