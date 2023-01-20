Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt After Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a simple three-word response for Bray Wyatt following their ‘passing of the torch’ moment at Raw 30. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
A new report has indicated that WWE is interested in bringing back more ex-stars, with a pair of former tag team champions now on its radar. Since Triple H took control of the creative direction of WWE following Vince McMahon’s short-lived retirement in July 2022, the company has brought back many stars that it had previously released or had let their contracts expire. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Tegan Nox, Emma, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt are among the stars to have made their WWE comeback in recent months.
tjrwrestling.net
Former NXT Star Debuts For IMPACT Wrestling (SPOILERS)
A former NXT star has made their surprise debut for IMPACT Wrestling at the promotion’s latest set of tapings, tangling with a former champion. IMPACT Wrestling recently taped shows that will air in the lead-up to its No Surrender event to be held on the 24th of February in Las Vegas, Nevada.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On WWE Star Following Raw 30 Injury Worries
A new report has shed light on one WWE Superstar’s status following injury concerns for them after their match at the 30th anniversary of Raw. Philadelphia, PA played host to Raw 30 with stars from past and present sharing the screen to celebrate three decades of the red brand. Just like he was for the first episode of Raw in 1993, The Undertaker was on hand for the festivities resurrecting his American Badass character and sharing a spine-tingling moment in the ring with Bray Wyatt.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Writer Told Never To Mention Character In Front Of Vince McMahon
A former WWE writer has revealed that one character from the company’s history was never to be referred to in front of Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors at the start of 2023 before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman. Many are wondering how long McMahon will wait before trying to recoup control of the company’s creative direction with some in WWE believing that “the countdown is on” for such a thing to happen.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE NXT Star Suffers Serious Injury
One WWE Superstar on the NXT brand is set to miss some time from the ring after revealing that they have suffered a serious injury. Nikkita Lyons caused something of a sensation when she burst onto the scene in WWE as part of the NXT brand back in early 2022. She most recently competed on the edition of NXT Level Up which aired on the 20th of January 2023 defeating Jakara Jackson. But now it looks like fans won’t see Lyons in the ring for quite some time.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer “Never Got A Call Back” About Raw 30 Appearance
A WWE Hall Of Famer has discussed how he initially received a call about being part of the Raw anniversary celebrations, but then never got another call back. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. There were plenty of special appearances, like The Undertaker creating a special moment for Bray Wyatt, and Kurt Angle becoming an honorary member of D-Generation X.
tjrwrestling.net
Why Mick Foley Turned Down WWE Raw 30 Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has explained why he was absent from the 30th anniversary of Raw despite being invited to attend. Philadelphia played host to the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw with many stars of WWE past and present in attendance for the festivities. The show opened...
tjrwrestling.net
Becky Lynch “Buried” At Raw 30 Says Former WWE Writer
According to a former WWE writer, Becky Lynch was “buried” after being beaten down by Damage CTRL on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Becky Lynch and Bayley were scheduled to face off against each other in a steel cage match on Raw is XXX, but plans were forced to change, with the match being scrapped at the last minute.
The real villain of Marvel’s Thunderbolts might have leaked
The MCU Phase 5 is about to start with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, giving us our first look at Marvel’s next big villain. But it’s just one of the high-stakes movies in this chapter, as Phase 5 will provide significant developments that will lead to Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. One of them is Thunderbolts, the first MCU film to feature a different crossover team than the Avengers. The Thunderbolts team will feature anti-heroes and former villains who will partner up to take on a new threat.
Paul Mescal’s Girlfriend History: From Phoebe Bridgers To Angelina Jolie Rumors
Paul Mescal is an Irish actor who rose to fame in 2020 after he appeared in ‘Normal People’. Fans are worried Paul and Phoebe broke up after she sang about being alone in a new song with SZA. Paul met with Angelina Jolie in London at the start of...
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Explains What Would Make Him Quit Wrestling
AEW star Chris Jericho has discussed when he plans to hang up his wrestling boots and explains the thing that would make him quit. Chris Jericho has had a wrestling career quite like any other and one that stretches back over 30 years. Jericho made his name on the independent scene and in Mexico and Japan before finding his way to WCW. That is where Jericho began really making his name among American audiences and letting his personality shine through.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Reflects On Backlash To Recent Scary Spot
An AEW star has looked back on a spot which, whilst everyone walking away safely, looked like it could have all ended very badly. On the 13th January 2023 edition of AEW Rampage, Tay Conti and Anna Jay of the Jericho Appreciation Society faced off against the team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale. Whilst the latter team was victorious, that wasn’t the main talking point of the match.
tjrwrestling.net
Jeff Jarrett Reveals If Goldberg Was Really TNA Bound
TNA founder Jeff Jarrett has opened up about the company’s attempt to bring in Goldberg and if such a deal was ever close to happening. Goldberg made his name in WCW, leading the company’s charge against WWE during the Monday Night Wars. Following the company’s demise in 2001, the former WCW World Champion joined WWE two years later but only spent a single year there until he made an unexpected return in 2016.
tjrwrestling.net
Charlotte Flair Wishes She Could Have Been Part Of Ric Flair’s Last Match
Charlotte Flair is a bit jealous that her husband got to share the ring with Ric Flair in his last match. On July 31st, 2022, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair wrestled his retirement match at 73 years old. In that match, he teamed with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. But one person who wishes she could’ve been part of that momentous occasion was Ric’s daughter and Andrade’s wife, Charlotte.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan “Open To Working With Anybody”
AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan says he’s “open to working with anybody” after a suggestion was made for a wrestling world cup. Tony Khan may not have coined the term ‘forbidden door’ but he has certainly smashed his way through it working with several of the top promotions around the world and sharing his AEW talent with them.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Performance Center Sees Bizarre Fight Break Out
A fight has been caught on camera at the WWE Performance Center, with multiple superstars getting involved in a pull-apart moment. There has been a heated rivalry over recent weeks between Grayson Waller and NXT Champion Bron Breakker. At New Year’s Evil Waller finally had his shot at the title, but the match ended in strange fashion when the middle rope broke and the challenger went crashing to the floor on the outside. He was unable to return to the ring within the referee’s ten count, and the match was award to the champion by count-out.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Signs Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE Superstar has secured their wrestling future for the next several years after inking a deal with IMPACT Wrestling. The man now known as Kon in IMPACT is better known to WWE fans as Konnor, who was one-half of The Ascension. That team was one of the early success stories on the NXT brand, becoming the fourth team to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship and holding that gold for one day short of a full year.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Responds To Ric Flair After Harsh Criticism
An AEW star has offered a refreshing response to Ric Flair after the WWE Hall of Famer called some of their recent offense “embarrassing.”. Konosuke Takeshita has been making quite a splash since first appearing in AEW and subsequently signing with the company. The Japanese star recently competed in a well-received match on Dynamite against potential AEW World Title contender Bryan Danielson but not everybody was a fan of what they saw.
Comments / 0