Read full article on original website
Related
kgncnewsnow.com
PABTU Stolen Auto Of The Day
The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit is on the hunt for a 2007 silver Lexus LS460 for this week’s “Stolen Auto of The Day”. This vehicle was reported stolen from the 3100 block of Palm on Thursday, January 19th, and should display a Texas license plate CD3-F305, and the last six of the VIN are 014102.
kgncnewsnow.com
Potter County Commissioners Monday Meeting
Potter County courthouse // Photo courtesy of News Channel 10. Potter County Commissioners are meeting this morning. Some of the items on their agenda include giving land to a local nonprofit, fire equipment purchases, and, possibly accepting a grant award for an access road at the Cross Bar Ranch. The...
kgncnewsnow.com
City Announces Adjustments to Route Modification Schedule
Vehicle for the City of Amarillo // Photo credits to Jake Boesen. Amarillo City Transit has announced the route modifications for Route 41 and 42 have been postponed until February 6th. ACT is reportedly making system adjustments to help them better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. ACT...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo City Council Meeting This Week
Amarillo’s next City Council meeting is this Tuesday, with plenty of topics on the agenda to discuss. Some topics on the agenda include updates on various boards from Parks and Recreation to Animal Management and Welfare, discussions regarding a Healthy Texas Mothers and Babies Grant, leasing of the baseball and softball complexes in John Stiff Park, and much more.
kgncnewsnow.com
CODE BLUE WARM STATION Activated Ahead Of Winter Weather
The Code Blue Warming station will be activated tonight. The warming station is at 207 North Tyler, Amarillo. Doors open: at 7:00 pm today, and close at 7:30 am, Tuesday. If members of the Amarillo community see anyone in the weather overnight, individuals can text 806-414-2243 with a location and description of the person out in the elements.
kgncnewsnow.com
TxDot Gives Tips For Winter Weather Travel
With the chance of snowfall across the High Plains driving will be impacted for the Tuesday morning commute in the Amarillo area. The Texas Department of Transportation has these tips for you. Plan Ahead for Winter Travel. Plan your route and check road conditions at www.DriveTexas.org or by calling 800-452-9292.
Comments / 0