ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Comments / 1

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man convicted of manslaughter following fatal crash

David Thurby, 28, of Fenton has been convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a 2021 crash in Byrnes Mill that left three people dead – Lacey Newton, 25; her fiance, Cordell Williams, 30; and their child, Cordell Williams Jr., 3 months, all of Bonne Terre. The...
FENTON, MO
WHIO Dayton

4 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Ohio

BUTLER COUNTY — Four of the five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail have been arrested in Ohio, according to authorities. Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30, Kelly McSean, 52, Lujuan Tucker, 37, Michael Wilkins, 42, and Dakota Pace, 26 escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.
FARMINGTON, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases

Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year.  And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional.  On the first day of the legislative session, Republican state leaders said Missouri could […] The post Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missourinet

Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening

Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

New Kiwanis Club of Northwest Jefferson County receives charter

About 55 people attended a ceremony held last week to mark the establishment of a new Kiwanis Club for northwest Jefferson County, said Carla O’Brien, immediate past governor for Kiwanis Missouri-Arkansas, who helped found the new chapter. O’Brien is one of the new club’s 20 members, and most of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Big River Ambulance gets new ambulance, power lift stretchers

The Big River Ambulance District has a new ambulance, plus another one on the way. In addition, plans are in the works to replace House 1 in Cedar Hill. Chief Scott Fisher said the new Dodge ambulance cost $283,140 and was delivered Jan. 10. He said on Jan. 13 that...
CEDAR HILL, MO
mymoinfo.com

Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect

(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
WRIGHT CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man sentenced to 12 years on felony drug charges

Scott Warren Hageman, 51, of Arnold has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for growing marijuana and manufacturing methamphetamine at a home on Pomme Road in Arnold. The home is near Lone Dell Elementary School, 2500 Tomahawk Drive, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Hageman pleaded guilty to...
ARNOLD, MO
KMZU

Illinois man's detour into Saline County ends with drug, burglary charges

BLACKBURN – An Illinois man who made his way into Saline County while traveling on I-70 is now facing felony drug and burglary charges. Online court records list Michael C. Lutman of Collinsville, Il. as charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and first degree burglary in relation to the incident that occurred Jan. 12 at a residence in Blackburn.
SALINE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy