Nursing homes investigated for abusing antipsychotic medications
The drugs are for schizophrenia, which affects about 1% of people generally. But in nursing homes, around 6% of people are diagnosed with schizophrenia, despite the fact that it’s very rare to be diagnosed with the disorder as an elder.
stlpublicradio.org
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine,...
kttn.com
Chiropractor in Missouri pleads guilty to $3.5 million dollar health care, disability fraud
A chiropractor from Missouri on Thursday admitted that he falsely claimed to have a medical license and exaggerated patients’ medical conditions so they would fraudulently receive more than $3.5 million in disability payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers. Thomas G. Hobbs, 65, from Jefferson...
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man convicted of manslaughter following fatal crash
David Thurby, 28, of Fenton has been convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a 2021 crash in Byrnes Mill that left three people dead – Lacey Newton, 25; her fiance, Cordell Williams, 30; and their child, Cordell Williams Jr., 3 months, all of Bonne Terre. The...
4 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Ohio
BUTLER COUNTY — Four of the five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail have been arrested in Ohio, according to authorities. Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30, Kelly McSean, 52, Lujuan Tucker, 37, Michael Wilkins, 42, and Dakota Pace, 26 escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
Now They’re Saying St. Louis Will Get 5 to 10 Inches of Snow by Wednesday
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service predict huge local snowfall
Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases
Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year. And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional. On the first day of the legislative session, Republican state leaders said Missouri could […] The post Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
OSHP: 4 escaped inmates from Missouri taken into custody in Butler County
The four escaped inmates were identified in a traffic stop from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Two were taken into custody immediately, while the other two fled on foot and were later apprehended.
Missourinet
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
myleaderpaper.com
New Kiwanis Club of Northwest Jefferson County receives charter
About 55 people attended a ceremony held last week to mark the establishment of a new Kiwanis Club for northwest Jefferson County, said Carla O’Brien, immediate past governor for Kiwanis Missouri-Arkansas, who helped found the new chapter. O’Brien is one of the new club’s 20 members, and most of...
'Egregious,' 'Negligent' Missouri Jail Must Pay $900K After Detainee Death
Attorney says Reynolds County Jail was often left without a guard
myleaderpaper.com
Big River Ambulance gets new ambulance, power lift stretchers
The Big River Ambulance District has a new ambulance, plus another one on the way. In addition, plans are in the works to replace House 1 in Cedar Hill. Chief Scott Fisher said the new Dodge ambulance cost $283,140 and was delivered Jan. 10. He said on Jan. 13 that...
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
mymoinfo.com
Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect
(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
KMOV
Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man sentenced to 12 years on felony drug charges
Scott Warren Hageman, 51, of Arnold has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for growing marijuana and manufacturing methamphetamine at a home on Pomme Road in Arnold. The home is near Lone Dell Elementary School, 2500 Tomahawk Drive, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Hageman pleaded guilty to...
Three people injured in separate shootings Sunday
On Sunday, January 23, there was more gun violence in St. Louis City. Three people were injured in separate shootings.
kjluradio.com
Central Missouri under Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight ... through Wednesday for some areas
Mid-Missouri is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight through Wednesday. The National Weather Service reports precipitation begins Saturday night. The following counties can expect a mix of rain and snow with trace to a half inch of snow expected: Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties.
KMZU
Illinois man's detour into Saline County ends with drug, burglary charges
BLACKBURN – An Illinois man who made his way into Saline County while traveling on I-70 is now facing felony drug and burglary charges. Online court records list Michael C. Lutman of Collinsville, Il. as charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and first degree burglary in relation to the incident that occurred Jan. 12 at a residence in Blackburn.
