ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Ex-Royal Marine dug into the grave of a married couple in bid to find 'jewellery and guns'

By Sukhmani Sethi For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A former Royal Marine who may have looking for jewellery and firearms to fund an addiction to Class-A drugs dug into the grave of a married couple who had been laid to rest together, a court heard today.

Wayne Joselyn, 43, burrowed deep underground into the grave shared by Maud Goodwin and her husband, Kell in the Carlton Cemetary, in Barnsley, in April last year.

The Yorshire Post reported Joselyn had served in the Royal Marines, and was already serving a four-year prison sentence for burglary and has now had another 15 months added to his jail term.

In May last year, a member of the public who was at the cemetery visiting their own relative was horrified to find the shared grave of the Goodwins had been disturbed.

Investigating officers sought to find out if any of the skeletal remain had been interfered with, or worse, removed.

The couple had been peacefully laid to rest since 1984 following Mrs Goodwin's death and was buried alongside Kell, who had died only two years before in 1982.

Joselyn managed to get into Maud's coffin, and the experts spent days sieving through soil carried by buckets into the nearby 'sieving tent' and piecing every fragment of bone back together to check everything was where it should have been.

Joselyn, who is currently in HMP Doncaster for another offence was given a 15-months in jail to run concurrent to the sentence he is already serving, at Sheffield Crown Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to interfering with a grave under Section 25 of the Burial Act 1857 and a further count of outraging public decency and common law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9IZd_0kLyJrRg00

After a member of the public visiting the cemetery for their own relative discovered the chilling scene, the Goodwin's disturbed grave was regarded as a crime scene.

Over the following 11 days, a forensic anthropologist and archaeologist, with the assistance of body recovery and CSI teams, seized soil and evidence from the graveside and from within the grave itself.

In a delicate and complicated investigation, a damnatory piece evidence was found placing Joselyn at the scene -  a snood that he was wearing on that night.

Joselyn had carelessly lost the snood among the dirt he had flung back into the grave, providing a crucial DNA profile.

Blue tarpaulin matching another placed under one of the piles of soil stuck behind a tree inside the cemetery was found by investigators.

They also discovered shovels which cemetery owners, Barnsley Council, quickly confirmed was not one used by their staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrVVq_0kLyJrRg00

Phone tracking located Joselyn's mobile at the scene, matching the timeframe the incident is believed to have occurred, between 28 and 29 April 2022, and enquiries found he ordered a taxi to a friend's house using his real name, Wayne.

At that home, he handed his friend his boots and clothes and asked them to burn them.

The friend refused to carry out Joselyn's dirty work, and on 9 May they contacted officers to let them know what Joselyn had done and handed them the evidence.

The motivations behind the sickening incident were never explained by Joselyn.

In the police interview, he only answered 'no comment' to all questions put to him by Deputy Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Mark Cockayne, and the team.

At court today, Joselyn's solicitor suggested that he had heard a rumour of a grave at the cemetery containing money which he was seeking to fund an addiction to Class-A drugs.

Sentencing, Judge Jeremy Richardson said: “This has caused immense anguish to the family. There is no evidence to suggest the bizarre rumour about jewellery of firearms was true, and it is likely a figment of your drug-addled brain.

DI Cockayne said: 'Joselyn had dug to between three and three-and-a-half feet, and he had literally been into Maud's coffin.

'And yet we still don't really know why he did it. In essence we had to have another funeral for Maud because of what he did and reintern her into the grave with her husband.

The Goodwin family have stated they do not wish to speak further about this incident and have asked to have their privacy respected at this difficult time.

Comments / 5

Hazel ♡
4d ago

addicts are horrible ghouls. always will be. until THEY make that CHOICE to get clean 🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply
4
Related
Tyla

Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’

A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
BBC

Bradford brothers jailed over heroin haul found at house

Two brothers have been jailed after a man walked into a police station and told officers they were storing drugs at his home. A search of his house in Bradford found heroin worth more than £1.5m as well as £100,000 in cash, Bradford Crown Court was told. Daniel...
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
The Independent

Store worker fired after ‘disgusting’ video emerges of her throwing water on homeless person

A Louisiana convenience store worker was fired after throwing water over a homeless woman during cold winter weather.The 33-year-old woman, who has not been named by authorities, has also been issued a misdemeanour summons for simple battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.The shocking incident took place outside Baton Rouge’s Triple S Food Mart during recent cold weather, reported WAFB.“Move! Not telling y’all again. Move it!” the worker can be heard shouting in the video. “Clear the f*** out!”An employee at the store told the news station that the woman was actually known for feeding the homeless in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail

A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
AOL Corp

Organ trafficking ring busted after boy found in lab with kidney removed

Police in Pakistan said Friday they busted an organ trafficking ring when a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an underground lab after having his kidney removed. The ring was responsible for luring young, vulnerable victims with promises of lucrative jobs and large payouts before removing their organs — mainly kidneys — to sell for up to 900,000 rupees ($4,000).
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

724K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy