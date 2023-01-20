Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.52%. A...
Zacks.com
Ally Financial (ALLY) Up on Q4 Earnings Beat Despite Cost Hike
ALLY - Free Report) gained 20% following its fourth-quarter and 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. However, the bottom line reflects a decline of 46.5% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1. Results were...
NASDAQ
Pzena Investment Management Llc Ups Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)
Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,343,557 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC). This represents 7.14% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 3,395,766 shares and 5.60% of the company, an...
Zacks.com
3 Asset Management Stocks Set to Pull Off Earnings Beat in Q4
BLK - Free Report) – kicked off fourth-quarter earnings on Jan 13. Amid a challenging operating environment, BLK handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Lower total expenses more than offset decline in revenues and assets under management (AUM) balance. Further, due to the expected economic slowdown, BlackRock announced layoffs.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Forestar Gr
Forestar Gr FOR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Forestar Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59. Forestar Gr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
3 Bulletproof Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Safe in 2023
Despite cooling inflation, the continued tightness in the labor market is likely to keep the Fed on track with its aggressive monetary policy for the rest of the year. With...
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%
One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration
Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Zacks.com
3 Basic Materials Stocks to Buy Before Earnings This Week
FCX - Free Report) Starting the list is mineral exploration and development miner Freeport McMoRan (. Freeport is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on January 25, with its stock currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Freeport McMoRan conducts its operations primarily through its principal subsidiaries’ PT Freeport Indonesia, Freeport-McMoRan...
NASDAQ
Granite Construction Inc. Shares Approach 52-Week High - Market Mover
Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) shares closed today at 0.5% below its 52 week high of $39.85, giving the company a market cap of $1B. The stock is currently up 11.9% year-to-date, up 9.2% over the past 12 months, and down 36.9% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.3%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.1%.
NASDAQ
SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates
SmarFinancial (SMBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this bank holding company would post earnings...
Zacks.com
Ethan Allen (ETD) to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
ETD - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40.5% and 3.9%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues grew 38.8% and 17.7%, respectively.
NASDAQ
Baxter International Inc. Shares Near 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Baxter International Inc. (BAX) shares closed today at 1.2% above its 52 week low of $43.36, giving the company a market cap of $21B. The stock is currently down 14.4% year-to-date, down 48.1% over the past 12 months, and down 33.6% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.3%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.1%.
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights United Rentals, Freeport-McMoRan, Halliburton, Steel Dynamics and Ameriprise Financial
Chicago, IL – January 23, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: United Rentals Inc. URI, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX, Halliburton Co. HAL, Steel Dynamics Inc. STLD and Ameriprise Financial Inc. AMP.
3 Strong Buy Stocks With Major Upside Potential in 2023
Despite mass layoffs, the U.S. economy looks resilient enough to avoid a recession. Moreover, consumer sentiment remains pretty robust. Therefore, investors could consider buying quality stocks CVS Health (CVS), McKesson...
Zacks.com
Ericsson (ERIC) Q4 Earnings Decline, Revenues Surge Y/Y
ERIC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results with the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line matching the same. Macroeconomic headwinds and uncertain economic conditions hampered company’s fourth-quarter earnings. High growth in emerging markets such as India cushioned the top line performance. Net Income.
Zacks.com
Is Capstone Turbine (CPST) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?
One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Capstone Turbine Corporation . This is because this security in the Manufacturing - Electronics space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because,...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,019,743 shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL). This represents 11.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2,912,425 shares and 10.30% of the company, an increase in shares...
