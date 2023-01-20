ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
New York Yankees may not be done this offseason

The New York Yankees already had a respectable offseason. Keeping Aaron Judge was a great start for any offseason. Anthony Rizzo is back as well, providing another powerful bat in the lineup. Carlos Rodon adds another top of the rotation arm to a pitching staff that needed an upgrade. Even if that was the extent of the Yankees offseason, it would be fair to consider it to be successful.
MLB world reacts to Angels announcement that team won’t be sold

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is no longer exploring a sale of the MLB team, and it caused quite a reaction on social media. Last August, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would explore a sale of the team. That had quite the positive reaction from disgruntled Angels, who watched the team fail to win a World Series since Moreno bought the team in 2003. Not to mention that this franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009 in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
Kansas City Royals send Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota Twins

Michael A. Taylor had been a fairly hot name in trade rumors due to the weak market for center fielders. On Monday, the Kansas City Royals finally traded him away. According to Jeff Passan, Taylor was traded to the Minnesota Twins. Mark Feinsand from MLB.com reported that the Royals will receive pitchers Evan Sisk and Steven Cruz in return.
