Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m., 5"-7" total snow

WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 P.M. FOR LENAWEE, MACOMB, MONROE, OAKLAND, SANILAC, ST. CLAIR, WASHTENAW AND WAYNE COUNTIES. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LIVINGSTON AND LAPEER COUNTIES WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 P.M. This Evening: WINTER STORM WARNING: 5"-7" expected through 8 p.m. in most areas....
DETROIT, MI

