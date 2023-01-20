ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

UPMC doctor accused of driving drunk, causing fatal crash appears in court

By Alyssa Raymond, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46t67W_0kLyJcS100

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A UPMC doctor accused of driving over the speed limit while under the influence and causing a fatal crash appeared in court for the first time Friday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> UPMC doctor charged with DUI, killing another doctor in July crash

Joseph Yanta is charged with causing the crash that killed his coworker in July 2022. Another UPMC doctor, Doug Rockacy, was killed in the crash on Wexford Bayne Road in Pine Township.

A judge in Pittsburgh Municipal Court made it known that his kids know both the Yanta family as well as the Rockacy family and ultimately recused himself from overseeing Doctor Joseph Yanta’s preliminary hearing.

Yanta walked into court with his wife and attorney in silence. They blended in with Dr. Rockacy’s family, including his wife and two kids. Attorney Jonathan Stewart was by their side.

“Douglas Rockacy was a beloved father, husband, family man,” said Attorney Jonathan Stewart. “He was also cherished in the medical community too. He was a distinguished member of that community. This has been particularly hard not just on the family but on those he worked with as well and this is just an unspeakable tragedy.”

According to the criminal complaint, Yanta was driving nearly 130 miles per hour when he lost control. His Tesla went airborne and crashed into a creek. Detectives say Rockacy was ejected from the passenger seat.

“Ultimately, Dr. Yanta decided to drive while under the influence,” said Stewart. “Of course, they would say allegedly, but we believe that to be the case. And not only that, but to drive at an excessive rate of speed. As you can imagine the family is really upset because this is not just negligence, but really criminal conduct at this point.”

People who were with Rockacy and Yanta that day said they were at a golf outing all day. Police said they went to Cenci’s Pizza in Wexford afterward, and surveillance video shows they continued to drink there. The criminal complaint states Yanta’s blood alcohol content was a .172, an hour and a half after the crash.

“The family wants to see Dr. Yanta held accountable for his actions,” said Stewart.

“No comment,” said Defense Attorney Michael Sherman.

Yanta’s attorney, Michael Sherman, asked the judge to recuse himself. Stewart believes the judge did the right thing.

“The District Attorney’s Office had to recuse themselves for similar conflicts, and that’s why the Attorney General’s office has stepped in to perform the prosecution,” said Stewart. “I believe what’s happening here is the wheels of justice are working the way they’re supposed to, and I do believe we’re going to get ultimately the outcome that we’re looking for.”

The new date for Yanta’s preliminary hearing is Feb. 24.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnd0v_0kLyJcS100

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

Tammy XDem
3d ago

So they was both doctors, both made a decision to get drunk, one doctor decided to drive and the other doctor decided to get in the car with a drunk. I don't have a doctorate, but I am smart enough not to get into a a co-worker of friends vehicle if they was drinking, I am also caring enough to stop them from driving. Sounds like both of these doctors might have been smart, but lacks all common sense, and both are at fault. Sad but true.

Reply(2)
10
Michael Shaw
2d ago

130 MPH? While drunk?What other outcome was likely? What makes it worse was that they were educated men. Faulty decision making. You can't have someone in the medical profession making bad decisions. Throw the book at him & permanently strip him of his medical license.

Reply(1)
5
fed_boi
2d ago

I loathed drunk drivers but the other doctor was an adult and made the decision to ride in the car with a drunk. He paid for it with his life.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
SALTSBURG, PA
WTAJ

1 arrested after shooting on Bedford Street in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars with bail denied following a domestic-related shooting Friday. Johnstown police were called to the 1200 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown for a shooting that took place around 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 behind a house, according to charges filed. Several shell casings were […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Teen shot multiple times in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A teenager was taken to a hospital after being shot in McKeesport on Monday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 1400 block of Meadow Street at 2:27 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found a teenage boy with...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus driver in Beaver County is off the job and police are investigating claims that he drove recklessly with kids on board on purpose. Parents of an elementary school student at Todd Lane in Center Township said the bus driver has been intentionally slamming on his brakes and laughing at the kids when they hit their faces on the seat in front of them.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Teen critically injured in McKeesport shooting

A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in McKeesport, according to Allegheny County Police. Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Dinsmore and Meadow streets just before 2:30 p.m. First responders found a teenage boy, who was not identified,...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WFMJ.com

Police arrest three teens with THC pens at Keystone Charter School

Three students from a Keystone Charter School in Mercer County are in trouble after police say they were caught with THC vape pens. Three students were charged last week in separate incidents at the school on Good Hope Road in West Salem Township. According to State Police, a 14-year-old Greenville...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police investigate carjacking of Uber driver

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating the overnight carjacking of an Uber driver in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood. The driver reported two males took his white Nissan at gunpoint in the area of Charles and Amanda streets around 1 a.m. The driver was responding to a customer pickup, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. He was not injured.
PITTSBURGH, PA
local21news.com

Four men arrested after SWAT situation involving music video in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) - UPDATE | The four men arrested in the SWAT situation early Monday morning have been identified by police. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, the four men were revealed to be 18-year-old Ricardo Crosby, 19-year-old Asaun Porter, 21-year-old Kelshon Lovelace, and 18-year-old Lawrence Strothers Jr. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio assault suspect still on the loose

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470. A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

SWAT called to residence where rap video being shot; 4 in custody

SWAT was called to a residence on the South Side where a rap video was being filmed after police recognized a warrant suspect. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers noticed a warrant suspect on a deck around 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Carey Way. The male allegedly ran into the residence and refused to come out. A party was going on inside the short-term rental, and a they were filming a rap video, according to public safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

15-year-old killed in Butler County crash

A 15-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in a crash in Butler County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on State Route 8 at Kiester Road in Slippery Rock. State police said the 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling on the snow-covered road and struck a tree. The...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Investigation: Judge behind wheel of car that hit 13-year-old girl

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly two months after a Mars Area Middle School student was struck by a car outside the school, she continues to recover at a rehab facility. Action News Investigates has learned a magistrate judge was driving the car that hit 13-year-old Paige Lauten. District Judge...
MARS, PA
butlerradio.com

Trial To Begin In Kaufman Shooting Death

The trial for two men accused of killing a Butler native in Tennessee is set to begin. Jury selection will happen today in the shooting death of Caitlyn Kaufman. She was shot and killed in a road rage incident just outside of Nashville back in December 2020. Police charged 29-year-old...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Car crashes into entrance of Castle Shannon restaurant

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A car rammed through the front of a Castle Shannon restaurant Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Time Out Time Eat on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard. A video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page showed a white sedan that had taken out the front doors with additional damage to the foyer. Glass from the windows could be seen scattered across the ground.
CASTLE SHANNON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
116K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy