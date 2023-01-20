Read full article on original website
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
Elon Musk sold nearly $3.6B worth of Tesla shares before the company said it missed delivery targets
Experts are calling for greater transparency to why Elon Musk sold off 22 million Tesla shares just weeks before disappointing sales numbers were made public.
wealthinsidermag.com
: Elon Musk tells court Saudi Arabia wanted to take Tesla private; $420 ‘not a joke’
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk on Monday resumed testimony in a federal trial in San Francisco over investor losses allegedly caused by tweets he fired off in 2018, including his “funding secured” tweet. Musk said that he believed he had an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s investment fund,...
Elon Musk says $420 price in Tesla buyout tweet was 'not a joke' during testimony
Tesla CEO Elon Musk refuted that the $420-per-share price in a 2018 tweet about him potentially taking Tesla private was a joke during Monday testimony.
Elon Musk takes the stand in class-action lawsuit over controversial tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand in a California court room Friday to testify in the lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet in 2018.
Tesla is going to 'keep blowing our minds' even with Elon Musk distracted by Twitter, Tencent executive says
Tesla will "keep blowing our minds" despite Elon Musk's focus on Twitter, a Tencent executive said. "I would count on them [Tesla] to keep blowing our minds with what they do with technology," David Wallerstein said. His optimism comes in stark contrast to recent criticism against Musk and Tesla. Tesla...
Elon Musk: Tweets about taking Tesla private weren't fraud
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco, testifying that he believed he had locked up financial backing to take Tesla private during 2018 meetings with representatives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund — although no specific funding amount or price was discussed.
Elon Musk is 'one of the great entrepreneurs' of the last 100 years, says Morgan Stanley's CEO
Elon Musk is "one of the greatest entrepreneurs" of the last century, according to Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman. "This person has extraordinary capabilities," Gorman told Bloomberg TV. He added that Twitter, which Musk recently acquired, is also a "great company." Elon Musk is "one of the greatest entrepreneurs" in...
Tri-City Herald
Conservatives Like Elon Musk But They Aren’t Ready to Buy a Tesla Yet
Billionaire Elon Musk began posting more conservative posts on Twitter after he completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. His tweets attracted the attention of Republicans and drew more attention to Tesla, the electric vehicle company with a $418 billion market capitalization that Musk operates. But the...
techxplore.com
Jury hears Musk told 'lies' that cost Tesla investors millions
A lawyer for angry Tesla investors told a California courtroom on Wednesday that CEO Elon Musk "lied" about having funding in place to take the company private, costing his clients millions of dollars. More than four years after Musk fired off tweets saying he had funding secured to buy the...
Futurism
Elon Musk Ditched Tesla Stock Right Before Bad News Dropped
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold almost $3.6 billion of his shares in the EV maker in December — just before the company revealed disappointing fourth-quarter results to investors, The Wall Street Journal reports. It has to make you wonder: did Musk know the company's stock price was about to...
Elon Musk's successor at Tesla is "prepared." Who is Tom Zhu?
Since Elon Musk decided to take over Twitter, Tesla has been taking a beating on the stock market.Shares in the car company lost more than 60 percent of their value in a year.Critical voices called for more transparency, and the loudest even mentioned a change of power.But who is Tesla's number two?Who should succeed Elon Musk?
While Elon Musk Is Focusing More On Twitter And Tesla, SpaceX Employees Are Loving The Calm
Being the CEO of three companies can divide focus, time and energy and often lead to an unfair split. One of the world’s richest people is tasked with the difficult decision of how to split his time and which company deserves the majority of his focus. What Happened: In...
teslarati.com
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood predicts Tesla’s fivefold growth in the next 5 years
Very few Tesla bulls could hold a candle to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood when it comes to optimistic forecasts about the electric vehicle maker. And in recent comments, Wood noted that her conviction in Tesla remains as strong as ever. As noted in a CNBC report, Wood estimated that...
kalkinemedia.com
Business Highlights: Musk's tweet defense, tipping fatigue
Elon Musk defends his tweets about taking Tesla private. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators, claimed he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Musk posted on Aug. 7, 2018, damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to a Musk admission that the buyout he had envisioned wasn’t going to happen.
Musk Testifies Saudi Fund Backed Plan to Take Tesla Private
Elon Musk took the stand Monday at his securities fraud trial and testified Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund wanted to take Testa private.
Engadget
80 percent of Twitter's full-time staff has evaporated under Musk
Elon Musk wasn't lying last October when he told Bloomberg that 75 percent of the employees at his newly acquired toy, Twitter.com, wouldn't lose their jobs under his ownership, as The Washington Post had reported at the time. Turns out, it's closer to 80 percent. Of the roughly 7,500 people working there before Musk's takeover, CNBC reports Friday that barely 1,300 in total, and fewer than 550 full-time engineers, are left at the husk of a company, either through said layoffs or voluntary resignations.
Tesla No Longer A 'Top 10' Holding In EV Fund Due To Competition, Musk's Twitter
The sharp plunge in Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA stock through 2022 alienated even its staunchest backers, with some even saying the damage is self-inflicted. What Happened: Tesla is no longer among the top 10 holdings of the Korean Investment Management’s electric-vehicle mutual fund, according to Bloomberg. The EV-specific mutual...
A lawyer accidentally called Elon Musk 'Mr. Tweet' during the Tesla shareholder trial; Musk said it's pretty accurate
The mistake came during a trial brought by Tesla shareholders accusing Musk, who is also the CEO of Twitter, of committing securities fraud via tweet.
