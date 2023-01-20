ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Elon Musk: Tweets about taking Tesla private weren't fraud

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco, testifying that he believed he had locked up financial backing to take Tesla private during 2018 meetings with representatives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund — although no specific funding amount or price was discussed.
Conservatives Like Elon Musk But They Aren’t Ready to Buy a Tesla Yet

Billionaire Elon Musk began posting more conservative posts on Twitter after he completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. His tweets attracted the attention of Republicans and drew more attention to Tesla, the electric vehicle company with a $418 billion market capitalization that Musk operates. But the...
Jury hears Musk told 'lies' that cost Tesla investors millions

A lawyer for angry Tesla investors told a California courtroom on Wednesday that CEO Elon Musk "lied" about having funding in place to take the company private, costing his clients millions of dollars. More than four years after Musk fired off tweets saying he had funding secured to buy the...
Elon Musk Ditched Tesla Stock Right Before Bad News Dropped

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold almost $3.6 billion of his shares in the EV maker in December — just before the company revealed disappointing fourth-quarter results to investors, The Wall Street Journal reports. It has to make you wonder: did Musk know the company's stock price was about to...
Elon Musk's successor at Tesla is "prepared." Who is Tom Zhu?

Since Elon Musk decided to take over Twitter, Tesla has been taking a beating on the stock market.Shares in the car company lost more than 60 percent of their value in a year.Critical voices called for more transparency, and the loudest even mentioned a change of power.But who is Tesla's number two?Who should succeed Elon Musk?
Business Highlights: Musk's tweet defense, tipping fatigue

Elon Musk defends his tweets about taking Tesla private. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators, claimed he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Musk posted on Aug. 7, 2018, damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to a Musk admission that the buyout he had envisioned wasn’t going to happen.
80 percent of Twitter's full-time staff has evaporated under Musk

Elon Musk wasn't lying last October when he told Bloomberg that 75 percent of the employees at his newly acquired toy, Twitter.com, wouldn't lose their jobs under his ownership, as The Washington Post had reported at the time. Turns out, it's closer to 80 percent. Of the roughly 7,500 people working there before Musk's takeover, CNBC reports Friday that barely 1,300 in total, and fewer than 550 full-time engineers, are left at the husk of a company, either through said layoffs or voluntary resignations.
Tesla No Longer A 'Top 10' Holding In EV Fund Due To Competition, Musk's Twitter

The sharp plunge in Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA stock through 2022 alienated even its staunchest backers, with some even saying the damage is self-inflicted. What Happened: Tesla is no longer among the top 10 holdings of the Korean Investment Management’s electric-vehicle mutual fund, according to Bloomberg. The EV-specific mutual...
